FiveThirtyEight updates Ohio State's College Football Playoff chances after initial CFP Rankings
Earlier this week we told you what Ohio State football’s chances of making the College Football Playoff were according to the popular analytics website FiveThirtyEight. We’ve been keeping track of those odds based on whatever genius-level formulas go into those sort of things over there, and have been checking in once a week.
However, with the release of the first set of College Football Playoff Rankings, FiveThirtyEight has updated those odds a wee-bit because it’s now a new dataset nobody had up until this point. So, we headed on over to the Playoff Predictor to see what has changed, and sure enough, there has been some movement.
As a reminder, here’s how things stood before the initial CFP Rankings came out Tuesday night.
So, how much did these odds move? We’re going to run you through the top teams once again to let you know what kind of change in odds were talking about with Ohio State and any other team that has a greater than 10% chance according to FiveThirtyEight.
We’ll also throw in a team’s chances of making the playoff if it wins out, and what the change in percentage was since the rankings were released Tuesday night.
12
Baylor (7-1) - CFP Ranking (12)
Remaining Schedule
11/6 – at TCU
11/13 – vs. Oklahoma
11/20 – at Kansas State
11/27 – vs. Texas Tech
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
11%
Chances if win out
95%
11
Notre Dame (7-1) - CFP Ranking (10)
Remaining Schedule
11/6 – vs. Navy
11/13 – at Virginia
11/20 – vs. Georgia Tech
11/27 – at Stanford
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
12% (down from 14%)
Chances if win out
31% (down from 34%)
10
Wake Forest (8-0) - CFP Ranking (9)
Remaining Schedule
11/6 – at North Carolina
11/13 – vs. NC State
11/20 – at Clemson
11/27 – at Boston College
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
13% (down from 14%)
Chances if win out
97% (up from 94%)
9
Michigan (7-1) - CFP Ranking (7)
Remaining Schedule
11/6 – vs. Indiana
11/13 – at Penn State
11/20 – at Maryland
11/27 – vs. Ohio State
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
13% (up from 11%)
Chances if win out
64% (up from 59%)
8
Oklahoma State (7-1) - CFP Ranking (11)
Remaining Schedule
11/6 – at West Virginia
11/13 – vs. TCU
11/20 – at Texas Tech
11/27 – vs. Oklahoma
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
16% (no change)
Chances if win out
98% (up from 97%)
7
Michigan State (8-0) - CFP Ranking (3)
Remaining Schedule
11/6 – at Purdue
11/13 – vs. Maryland
11/20 – at Ohio State
11/27 – vs. Penn State
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
25% (up from 22%)
Chances if win out
> 99% (no change)
6
Oregon (7-1) - CFP Ranking (4)
Remaining Schedule
11/6 – at Washington
11/13 – vs. Washington State
11/20 – at Utah
11/27 – vs. Oregon State
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
29% (up from 23%)
Chances if win out
96% (up from 89%)
5
Cincinnati (8-0) - CFP Ranking (6)
Remaining Schedule
11/6 – vs. Tulsa
11/12 – at USF
11/20 – vs. SMU
11/26 – at Eastern Carolina
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
31% (down from 41%)
Chances if win out
63% (down from 77%)
4
Ohio State (7-1) - CFP Ranking (5)
Remaining Schedule
11/6 – at Nebraska
11/13 – vs. Purdue
11/20 – vs. Michigan State
11/27 – at Michigan
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
41% (no change)
Chances if win out
99% (up from 98%)
3
Oklahoma (9-0) - CFP Ranking (8)
Remaining Schedule
11/13 – at Baylor
11/20 – vs. Iowa State
11/27 – at Oklahoma State
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
46% (down from 50%)
Chances if win out
> 99% (no change)
2
Alabama (7-1) - CFP Ranking (2)
Remaining Schedule
11/6 – vs. LSU
11/13 – vs. New Mexico State
11/20 – vs. Arkansas
11/27 – at Auburn
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
54% (up from 52%)
Chances if win out
> 99% (no change)
1
Georgia (8-0) - CFP Ranking (1)
Remaining Schedule
11/6 – vs. Missouri
11/13 – at Tennesee
11/20 – vs. Charleston Southern
11/27 – at Georgia Tech
Chances of making the College Football Playoff
79% (up from 78%)
Chances if win out
>99% (no change)
