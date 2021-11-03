CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

FiveThirtyEight updates Ohio State's College Football Playoff chances after initial CFP Rankings

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Earlier this week we told you what Ohio State football’s chances of making the College Football Playoff were according to the popular analytics website FiveThirtyEight. We’ve been keeping track of those odds based on whatever genius-level formulas go into those sort of things over there, and have been checking in once a week.

However, with the release of the first set of College Football Playoff Rankings, FiveThirtyEight has updated those odds a wee-bit because it’s now a new dataset nobody had up until this point. So, we headed on over to the Playoff Predictor to see what has changed, and sure enough, there has been some movement.

As a reminder, here’s how things stood before the initial CFP Rankings came out Tuesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uTWPq_0clNmJC200

So, how much did these odds move? We’re going to run you through the top teams once again to let you know what kind of change in odds were talking about with Ohio State and any other team that has a greater than 10% chance according to FiveThirtyEight.

We’ll also throw in a team’s chances of making the playoff if it wins out, and what the change in percentage was since the rankings were released Tuesday night.

12

Baylor (7-1) - CFP Ranking (12)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tcn2q_0clNmJC200
Oct 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) celebrates a 31-24 win over the Texas Longhorns during an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium. Credit: Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/6 – at TCU

11/13 – vs. Oklahoma

11/20 – at Kansas State

11/27 – vs. Texas Tech

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

11%

Chances if win out

95%

11

Notre Dame (7-1) - CFP Ranking (10)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sIOpV_0clNmJC200
Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly instructs players during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field. Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/6 – vs. Navy

11/13 – at Virginia

11/20 – vs. Georgia Tech

11/27 – at Stanford

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

12% (down from 14%)

Chances if win out

31% (down from 34%)

10

Wake Forest (8-0) - CFP Ranking (9)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GATsZ_0clNmJC200
Sept. 30, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A closeup view of a Wake Forest Demon Deacons helmet during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at BB&T Field. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/6 – at North Carolina

11/13 – vs. NC State

11/20 – at Clemson

11/27 – at Boston College

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

13% (down from 14%)

Chances if win out

97% (up from 94%)

9

Michigan (7-1) - CFP Ranking (7)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eafdi_0clNmJC200
Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Josh Ross (12), and defensive tackle Christopher Hinton (15) get ready during second-half action against the Western Michigan Broncos Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/6 – vs. Indiana

11/13 – at Penn State

11/20 – at Maryland

11/27 – vs. Ohio State

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

13% (up from 11%)

Chances if win out

64% (up from 59%)

8

Oklahoma State (7-1) - CFP Ranking (11)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Om5TY_0clNmJC200
Oct 30, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy looks up at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter against Kansas Jayhawks at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 55-3. Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/6 – at West Virginia

11/13 – vs. TCU

11/20 – at Texas Tech

11/27 – vs. Oklahoma

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

16% (no change)

Chances if win out

98% (up from 97%)

7

Michigan State (8-0) - CFP Ranking (3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwDmn_0clNmJC200
Oct 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball past Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Ifeanyi Maijeh (88) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/6 – at Purdue

11/13 – vs. Maryland

11/20 – at Ohio State

11/27 – vs. Penn State

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

25% (up from 22%)

Chances if win out

> 99% (no change)

6

Oregon (7-1) - CFP Ranking (4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RDtUG_0clNmJC200
Dec 6, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot Puddles poses with a rose during the Pac-12 Conference championship game against the Utah Utes at Levi’s Stadium. Oregon defeated Utah 37-15 to earn a Rose Bowl berth. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/6 – at Washington

11/13 – vs. Washington State

11/20 – at Utah

11/27 – vs. Oregon State

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

29% (up from 23%)

Chances if win out

96% (up from 89%)

5

Cincinnati (8-0) - CFP Ranking (6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPb5d_0clNmJC200
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell leads the Cincinnati Bearcats onto the field to warm up before the NCAA football game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Murray State Racers on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/6 – vs. Tulsa

11/12 – at USF

11/20 – vs. SMU

11/26 – at Eastern Carolina

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

31% (down from 41%)

Chances if win out

63% (down from 77%)

4

Ohio State (7-1) - CFP Ranking (5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48wmY0_0clNmJC200
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/6 – at Nebraska

11/13 – vs. Purdue

11/20 – vs. Michigan State

11/27 – at Michigan

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

41% (no change)

Chances if win out

99% (up from 98%)

3

Oklahoma (9-0) - CFP Ranking (8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wu4gJ_0clNmJC200

Remaining Schedule

11/13 – at Baylor

11/20 – vs. Iowa State

11/27 – at Oklahoma State

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

46% (down from 50%)

Chances if win out

> 99% (no change)

2

Alabama (7-1) - CFP Ranking (2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4OxM_0clNmJC200
Oct 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/6 – vs. LSU

11/13 – vs. New Mexico State

11/20 – vs. Arkansas

11/27 – at Auburn

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

54% (up from 52%)

Chances if win out

> 99% (no change)

1

Georgia (8-0) - CFP Ranking (1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZLgpK_0clNmJC200
Nov 15, 2014; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia mascot UGA IX is shown on the field during their win over the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium. Georgia won 34-7. Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/6 – vs. Missouri

11/13 – at Tennesee

11/20 – vs. Charleston Southern

11/27 – at Georgia Tech

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

79% (up from 78%)

Chances if win out

>99% (no change)

