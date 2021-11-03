CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Director Of Mueller Water Products Trades $130K In Company Stock

 7 days ago
Shirley Franklin, Director at Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Shirley Franklin exercised options to purchase 5,111 Mueller Water Products...

