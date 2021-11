Today in restaurant and grocery tech news, Kroger partners with Bed Bath & Beyond to bring home goods into its physical and digital stores, and Panera Bread teams up with Amex to offer six free months of its MyPanera+ Coffee subscription to new cardholders. Plus, Slava Bocharov, co-founder and CEO of ultra-fast grocery delivery service Buyk, discusses how growth in demand is exceeded only by the number of new entrants in the space, oversaturating the market.

