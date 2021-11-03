CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Director Of Rent The Runway Trades $260K In Company Stock

Carley Roney, Director at Rent The Runway (NASDAQ:RENT), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 29, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Carley Roney purchased 70,770 Rent The Runway shares at prices...

