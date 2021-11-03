Massachusetts gets 2,000 vaccine exemption requests after mandate

BOSTON ( WWLP ) — Members of the Commonwealth’s executive branch had until October 17 to get vaccinated against COVID. That includes state police officers, correctional officers, public transit workers, and many more.

Roughly 40,000 people in Massachusetts work under the executive branch, and those that didn’t want to get the vaccine had the option to file for a medical or religious exemption. “Somewhere in the vicinity of 2,000 and we’re still working our way through that,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “The most important thing from our point of view is that somewhere around 12,000 people who weren’t vaccinated when this process began are vaccinated now.”

There has been major pushback on the vaccine mandate including from the state’s largest correction officers union and from the state police union. Both organizations tried to take the Baker Administration to court over this mandate but their requests were denied.

Now, state employees that have their exemption requests denied could face termination if they still refuse to get the COVID vaccine. Baker said again Monday that he believes people who deal with the public should be fully vaccinated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.