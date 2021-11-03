CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Clo Of Paysign Trades $140K In Company Stock

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Robert Strobo, Clo at Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Robert Strobo exercised options to purchase 40,000 Paysign shares at a price...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Surging In After-Hours Trading

Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) is trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company, and Foxconn, announced they have entered into a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement regarding Lordstown Motors' facility in Lordstown, Ohio. Lordstown Motors has agreed to sell to Foxconn the Lordstown facility, excluding certain assets such as...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Company Stock#Paysign#Sec
Benzinga

Insider Of Northwest Bancshares Trades $345K In Company Stock

William W Harvey, Sevp And CFO at Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 8, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that William W Harvey exercised options to purchase 12,960 Northwest Bancshares shares at a price of $12.44 per share for a total of $161,222 on November 8. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $14.18 to raise a total of $183,768 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Why BlackBerry Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader technology space, including BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) are trading lower amid overall market weakness following worse-than-expected US inflation data, which has weighed on stocks across sectors. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.592% before dipping to around the 1.551% level....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Beyond Meat: Q3 Earnings Insights

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beyond Meat their estimated earnings by 123.08%, reporting an EPS of $-0.87 versus an estimate of $-0.39, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $11,996,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock increased by 18.47% to $5.13 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 6.6 million, which is 160.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Enormous Gains

Lucid wants to lead in EV technology, and it's starting out well with a 520-mile battery range. The company hopes to stay on track for its revenue projection of over $2.2 billion in 2022. Lucid has longer-term plans to advance its battery technology into energy storage applications. Shares of electric...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Purple Innovations stock plummets amid multiple downgrades after earnings; kudos to BofA's Nagle for being early

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. plummeted 21.6% toward a 17-month low in midday trading Wednesday, after a host of rating downgrades in the wake of the mattress maker's delayed and disappointing third-quarter results and lowered outlook. No less than four of the 10 analysts surveyed by FactSet cut their ratings to the equivalent of hold, and six analysts cut their price targets. Kudos to analyst Curtis Nagle at BofA Securities, who double downgraded the stock to sell a day before results were due, citing evidence of "weak" online trends the a new "big" competitive threat. Truist's Keith Hughes cut this rating to hold from buy, calling the results "exceptionally poor." Raymond James' Bobby Griffin lowered the rating to market perform from outperform, saying that while he understands that his downgrade is "late," he now has "very low confidence" in his forward estimates or the underlying demand trends in Purple's wholesale business. The stock has plunged 54.3% year to date while the S&P 500 has gained 24.0%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Xunlei (XNET)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Xunlei. Xunlei’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 11, 2021. There is no upcoming split for Xunlei. What sector and industry does Xunlei (XNET) operate in?. A. Xunlei is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slipped 3.33% to $228.96 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.66% to 15,622.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $268.53 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)?

Q Does Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Stealth BioTherapeutics. When is Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) reporting earnings?. A. Stealth BioTherapeutics’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 11, 2021. Q. Is Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA)?

Q Does Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Processa Pharmaceuticals. When is Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) reporting earnings?. A. Processa Pharmaceuticals’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 11, 2021. Q. Is Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

How do I buy Marui Group (MAURY) stock?

You can purchase shares of Marui Group (OTC: MAURY) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. There are no as such competitors for Marui Group. What is the target price for Marui Group (MAURY) stock?. A. There is no analysis for Marui Group. Q. Current...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy