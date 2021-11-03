The trucking industry is one of the most fragmented ones in the U.S. — here's why
Trucking is an $800 billion dollar industry that has proven too tough for one company to dominate. Low barriers to entry make it easy for aspirants to...www.cnbc.com
It is a dying industry.I am 60 and been out here 24 years.We are probably the last generation to hold this job in numbers.The next 20 years the industry will be unrecognizable from what it is now.There will still be drivers but no where near the number we need and have now.There is a space race going on right now to try to phase us out.We are nowhere near that point but arrive some day it will.Remember in our economic system .05 make all the money.Its overwhelmingly good but this is one of those horrible things about it.That .05 has no reason or incentive to change.It works for them.So the driver is the so called round peg in a square hole.There is no way around it.
I have been in the industry for over 21 years.. I completely walked away from it and cannot be happier...
company have great driver don't want to pay them and treat them like somebody
