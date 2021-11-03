CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The trucking industry is one of the most fragmented ones in the U.S. — here's why

By Robert Ferris, @in/robert-ferris-a482061/, @RobertoFerris
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrucking is an $800 billion dollar industry that has proven too tough for one company to dominate. Low barriers to entry make it easy for aspirants to...

www.cnbc.com

James Fleming
7d ago

It is a dying industry.I am 60 and been out here 24 years.We are probably the last generation to hold this job in numbers.The next 20 years the industry will be unrecognizable from what it is now.There will still be drivers but no where near the number we need and have now.There is a space race going on right now to try to phase us out.We are nowhere near that point but arrive some day it will.Remember in our economic system .05 make all the money.Its overwhelmingly good but this is one of those horrible things about it.That .05 has no reason or incentive to change.It works for them.So the driver is the so called round peg in a square hole.There is no way around it.

Dolan64
7d ago

I have been in the industry for over 21 years.. I completely walked away from it and cannot be happier...

George Warren Jr
7d ago

company have great driver don't want to pay them and treat them like somebody

