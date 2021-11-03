The trucking industry is one of the most fragmented ones in the U.S. — here's why

If you're looking for an extremely long-term stock pick from billionaire Bill Gates, here it is: Avoid Big Oil. As the world moves away from fossil fuels and adopts more clean and renewable energy sources, oil giants that have dominated markets for more than a century could be in trouble, the Microsoft co-founder said in a briefing at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday.

