FRANKENMUTH - Emergency crews from around Saginaw County worked together to contain an oil spill on the Cass River in Frankenmuth. The Frankenmuth Fire Department responded at 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9 to a report of an oil slick on the Cass River near the Holz Brücke Covered Bridge. A passerby noticed the slick and reported it to 911. A press release from the FFD stated that the oil slick was initially approximately 20 yard wide by several 100 yards long and that it was observed from the Main Street (M-83) bridge over the Cass River and further up stream.

FRANKENMUTH, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO