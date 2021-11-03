CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

The RAC has been renamed to the Jersey Mike’s Arena.

 7 days ago

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — The RAC is no more, at least the name.

Rutgers and Jersey Mike’s Subs announced Wednesday they have reached a multi-year agreement to make the sub sandwich franchise an official naming rights partner of Rutgers Athletics.

The newly named Jersey Mike’s Arena is home to the Scarlet Knights’ programs in men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, gymnastics and volleyball, in addition to future concerts and events.

“Jersey Mike’s is the perfect partner for Rutgers Athletics,” athletic director Pat Hobbs said. “Our New Jersey brand extends beyond our borders; it is a state of mind that speaks to our core values of grit and the pursuit of excellence. Jersey Mike’s is an organization also engaged in the relentless pursuit of excellence, so what better partner for the State University of New Jersey?”

Rutgers men’s basketball earned its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 30 years last season under coach Steve Pikiell. C. Vivian Stringer and women’s basketball advanced to its 26th postseason.

Rutgers wrestling had two national champions in 2019 when Nick Suriano and Anthony Ashnault won titles.

Jersey Mike’s ranks seventh on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, the company’s third year on the top-10 list. It was founded in 1956 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, and the storefront location was originally called Mike’s Subs. In 1975, Peter Cancro, a 17-year-old high school senior who had worked there since he was 14, bought the operation with the help of his football coach. He grew the business into a successful franchise, with over 2,000 locations

___

