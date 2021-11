The annual Clark County Parks and Rec Trunk or Treat was held at Logandale Park on Saturday, October 30 and was wickedly successful. The new location for the event didn’t stop all the ghouls and goblins from haunting the park in Logandale. Over 20 cars were on hand to distribute candy and other treats to all the ghosts and witches who came out that night.

