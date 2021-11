Qualtrics recommends that companies "throw out the old playbook and never look back" to improve in-person and remote work environments. Individual contributors and middle managers are burned out and even more likely to look for a new job in the coming year, according to a new Qualtrics survey. The third annual Employee Experience Trends Report for 2022 found that 5% fewer people plan to stay at their current job than in 2021. Women in middle management jobs are three times more likely to find a new job.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO