The three white men—who are facing nine charges each, including murder and false imprisonment—insist they thought the 25-year-old Black man was a burglar as he jogged through a Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood on February 23, 2020. So Travis, 35, and his father Gregory, a 65-year-old retired cop, grabbed their guns, followed Arbery in their truck, and eventually shot and killed him, in what they claim was self-defense. Bryan followed the McMichaels in his own vehicle and filmed the encounter.

