Time is the ultimate truth teller. This has been proven time and time again, especially when it comes to stories about the rise and fall of scandalous personalities. Filmmakers seem to be eyeing one explosive story after another, and adapting it into films and miniseries. It definitely makes for a thrilling and entertaining binge-worthy watch. An upcoming miniseries that is starting to make waves is Netflix’s, Inventing Anna, which is based on the life of the convicted fraudster, Anna Delvey. The storyline also draws inspiration from an article written by Jessica Pressler called, “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People”. Here are five reasons how the drama series intends to blow us away:

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO