CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Lady Gaga Opened Up About Losing Touch With Reality After Staying In Character For “House Of Gucci” For A Year And A Half And Speaking With An Italian Accent For Nine Months

By Leyla Mohammed
buzzfeednews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga is opening up about her challenging experience filming the upcoming movie House of Gucci. The highly anticipated Ridley Scott film, which is due to be released later this month, is based on the real-life story of Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of arranging the murder of her husband, late...

www.buzzfeednews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek brings daughter Valentina, 14, to 'Eternals' premiere

Salma Hayek made the Eternals premiere a family night, bringing along daughter Valentina. It was a rare red carpet appearance for mother and daughter. The actress, 55, held the hand of the 14-year-old as they walked the press line and posed for photographers at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
First Showing

Lady Gaga Rules in Second Trailer for Ridley Scott's 'House of Gucci'

"Gucci is… what I say it is!" MGM Studios has released a second trailer for House of Gucci, the other new Ridley Scott-direted movie arriving this year, following the release of The Last Duel a few weeks ago (which we highly recommend you see!). The first Gucci trailer debuted back in the summer, this second one is even better - major I, Tonya vibes in here. Set mostly in 1995, House of Gucci depicts the events leading up to and the aftermath of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, Italian businessman and head of the fashion house Gucci, by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. The film stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia & Adam Driver as Maurizio, along with Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Jack Huston, Camille Cottin, Reeve Carney as Tom Ford, plus Mădălina Diana Ghenea as Sophia Loren and Salma Hayek as Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma. This looks totally crazy! And hilarious and wicked and delectable. Ridley Scott seems to have figured out the best way to tell this wacky high society story. Dive in.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Maurizio Gucci
GeekTyrant

HOUSE OF GUCCI Teaser Focuses on Lady Gaga's Petrizia Reggiani

A new teaser trailer has been released for the dramatic biopic House of Gucci that focuses on Lady Gaga’s character Patrizia Reggiani. She stars in the film alongside Adam Driver, who plays Guccio Gucci, as well as Jared Leto, who is completely unrecognizable as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolf Gucci, Jack Huston as Domenico De Sole, Reeve Carney as Tom Ford, Salma Hayek as Giuseppina Auiremma, Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi, Mădălina Diana Ghenea as Sophia Loren, Mehdi Nebbou as Said, and Miloud Mourad Benamara as Omar.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Shimmers in Gold Dress & Platform Heels for ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

Salma Hayek had a gold star night in a dress that matched the sentiment when the “Eternals” actress attended the “House of Gucci” premiere in London. For today’s festive event, Hayek donned a custom gold Gucci V-neck gown that featured pleats and a cap sleeve design. She accessorized with a Gucci High Jewelry Hortus Delicicarum necklace and bracelet in yellow gold, yellow beryl and diamonds. The floor-length dress only allowed for a slight glimpse of her platform shoes, of which she is a fan of the silhouette in different metallic tones for red carpet appearances.  Speaking of her red carpet favorites, when...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Soars in 8-Inch Heels With Gucci Logomania Dress and Cape in London

Lady Gaga brought her character from the upcoming film “House of Gucci” to life today in the ultimate designer ensemble. The singer was dressed in a monogrammed Gucci outfit as she left her London hotel, Corinthia. The look featured a long dress with the classic Gucci logo printed. The exterior had a slight shimmery detail. She paired the dress with a matching cape that boasted a leather lining on the collar and down the trim. She accessorized with a silver Gucci top strap shoulder bag with metal logo detail. For footwear, the 35-year-old star donned a pair of her tried-and-true, signature platform...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oscar Winner#Italian#British Vogue
IndieWire

Leonardo DiCaprio Set to Star as Jonestown Cult Leader Jim Jones in MGM-Backed Biopic

Leonardo DiCaprio is set to star as Jonestown cult leader Jim Jones in the upcoming feature film biopic “Jim Jones,” which Oscar-winner DiCaprio will also produce. An MGM representative confirmed the news to IndieWire that DiCaprio is in final negotiations to play the 1970s cult guru, who orchestrated the mass suicide that took place on November 18, 1978. Altogether, a total of 909 people died at the settlement, at the nearby airstrip in Port Kaituma, and at a Temple-run building in Georgetown, Guyana’s capital city. MGM scooped up rights to the film, which was penned by Scott Rosenberg, a writer on...
MOVIES
wbch.com

New 'House of Gucci' trailer shows even more Lady Gaga

A new trailer for House of Gucci is out and it features even more glimpses of Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Italian designer Maurizio Gucci, who hired a hitman to kill him in 1995. In the clip, we see Patrizia meeting the Gucci family for the first...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Lady Gaga Talks About Transforming Into Patrizia Reggiani For House of Gucci

Three years after A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga is flexing her acting chops once again. Ahead of House of Gucci, which hits theaters on Nov. 24, the pop titan sat down with British Vogue to open up about portraying Patrizia Reggiani, an Italian socialite and ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). "It is three years since I started working on it and I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her (Reggiani) for a year and a half," she told the publication. "And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. Off camera, I never broke. I stayed with her." Gaga went on to say that she found it "nearly impossible" to fully embody Reggiani and speak in an Italian accent as a blonde, so she dyed her hair right away. She continued, "I started to live in a way whereby anything that I looked at, anything that I touched, I started to take notice of where and when I could see money."
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Laredo Morning Times

'House of Gucci' Trailer: Lady Gaga Plots the Downfall of the Gucci Family

MGM has offered another peek at “House of Gucci,” releasing a new trailer for its upcoming star-studded drama. Set to the alluring beat of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by the British pop duo Eurythmics, the new trailer features the first meeting between socialite Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), accompanied by her husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), and the lavishly wealthy Italian family. “House of Gucci” will tell the true story of the assassination of Maurizio and the collapse of the Gucci family’s fashion dynasty. Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s murder in 1998.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Movie: What to Know About the True Story Behind the Oscar Contender

“Father, son, and House of Gucci.” When Lady Gaga delivered that line in the first trailer for House of Gucci, fan anticipation for the movie reached a fever pitch. Based on Sara Gay Forden‘s 2001 nonfiction book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, the movie depicts the events leading up to the murder of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). Maurizio was the grandson of Guccio Gucci, who founded the fashion house in 1921.
MOVIES
People

New House of Gucci TV Spot Introduces Lady Gaga to Adam Driver

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver have a fateful meeting in the newest House of Gucci TV spot. The Star Is Born actress, 35, stars in the upcoming film as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Gucci fashion house head Maurizio Gucci (Driver, 37). In Wednesday's newly released TV spot for the film, Patrizia introduces herself to Maurizio at a glitzy nightclub.
TV & VIDEOS
themusicuniverse.com

Lady Gaga starring in ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga follows up her Academy Award-winning role in A Star Is Born with House of Gucci. The Ridley Scott film, distributed by MGM, is set to hit theaters on November 24th and home video and streaming early next year. A trailer can be viewed below. House of Gucci is...
MOVIES
film-book.com

HOUSE OF GUCCI (2021) Movie Trailer 2: Lady Gaga is Italian fashion socialite Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s Film

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios has released the second movie trailer for House of Gucci (2021). View here the first House of Gucci movie trailer. Ridley Scott‘s House of Gucci stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Camille Cottin, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons, Madalina Ghenea, Reeve Carney, and Youssef Kerkour.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy