CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says she's confident inflation will ease next year

By Scott Horsley
WEKU
WEKU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0locmE_0clNeqaz00

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday she expects inflation to come down from its three-decade highs in the second half of next year as pandemic pressures on the economy ease.

The Commerce Department reported Friday that consumer prices in September, as measured by the Federal Reserve's preferred yardstick, were 4.4% higher than a year ago. That was the steepest increase since 1991.

Yellen, in an interview with NPR's Morning Edition, said she believes that's largely the result of strong demand for goods during the pandemic, which has overtaxed global supply networks.

"I expect that next year, many of the supply bottlenecks that we're experiencing now in opening up our economy will recede," Yellen said. "Sometime during the second half of the year we'll see inflation rates moving back toward the 2% that we regard as normal."

Yellen spoke to NPR from Glasgow, Scotland where she's attending climate meetings.

At the talks, Yellen has been calling for the private sector to do more to fight climate change.

"The gap between what governments have and what the world needs is large, and the private sector needs to play a bigger role," Yellen said in remarks prepared for a COP26 finance meeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M6lYX_0clNeqaz00
A customer pumps gas into her car at a Shell station on Oct. 12 in San Francisco. Prices for all kinds of things, including gas and food, have surged during the pandemic. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Yellen's message at COP26 in Glasgow

The U.S. joined the U.K. in backing a climate fund that aims to attract more private investment in clean technologies.

Yellen has also been meeting with banks and asset managers who have pledged to support low-carbon projects.

"We're really beginning to see the private sector make the commitments about their own lending that are necessary to achieve ambitious goals," she told Morning Edition.

While the Biden administration was not able to push parts of its agenda on climate through Congress before the Glasgow summit, Yellen expressed confidence that lawmakers would soon pass both a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a separate, Democratic-backed measure with significant funding aimed at curbing greenhouse gases.

"These two packages jointly will be far and away the biggest investment that America has ever made in addressing climate change," Yellen said.

Over the weekend, leaders of the G20 countries endorsed a global minimum tax plan that Yellen has championed.

That plan is designed to stop what Yellen has called a "race to the bottom" on corporate tax rates by requiring all countries to tax multinational companies at a rate of least 15%.

Yellen said the measure would also discourage other countries from imposing what the U.S. considers unfair taxes on American tech giants such as Google and Facebook.

"That portion of the agreement still requires some further work," Yellen said.

Comments / 7

Related
Washington Examiner

Media: Stop worrying about inflation, you idiots

Inflation rose in October to a three-decade high of 6.2%. More specifically, inflation increased by 0.9% last month, compared to its increase of 0.4% in September and 0.3% in August. This is the fastest rate of increase in 31 years. But don’t believe your lying eyes, says our very reliable...
BUSINESS
WEKU

Inflation surges to its highest since 1990

Surging prices are steadily chipping away at Americans' buying power – as well as President Biden's approval rating. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that consumer prices were 6.2% higher in October than a year ago. That's the sharpest increase since November of 1990. Price increases were widespread, with energy, shelter,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
The Motley Fool

US Inflation is the Highest in Three Decades

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. A '90s fashion renaissance in the last couple of years has brought back the coolest trendsetters outfitted in once-forgotten bumbags, chokers, pastel silky slip dresses, tattered jeans, and Doc Martens.
BUSINESS
CNN

Biden on inflation report: 'Reversing this trend is a top priority for me'

(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that inflation statistics showing America's prices are surging more than they have in 30 years are proof that there is "more work to do before our economy is back to normal." "Inflation hurts Americans (sic) pocketbooks, and reversing this trend is a top...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Inflation#The Commerce Department#The Federal Reserve#Npr#Democratic
marketplace.org

“We simply must pay our bills”: Janet Yellen on debt, inflation, infrastructure and what the economy needs

Following the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Friday, President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda now turns to the Build Back Better bill, the social spending package. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, recently returned from the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, has called the proposed legislation “transformational” for the American people and economy.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Google
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield starts the week higher with focus on inflation data

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose on Monday morning with investor attention turning to inflation data due later in the week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added 4.4 basis points at 1.497% by 4:10 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was little changed at 1.89%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
AFP

Top Fed official says US rate hike could come by the end of 2022

The US economy may be ready for the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark borrowing rate by the end of next year, the central bank's Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday. The comments were the clearest signal yet that the Fed is preparing the way for further steps to contain inflation and normalize monetary policy after last week announcing it would begin cutting back its pandemic stimulus. "While we are clearly a ways away from considering raising interest rates," Clarida said he believes the "necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022." The Fed slashed the rate to zero in March 2020 to help contain the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, and then began massive monthly bond purchases to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.
BUSINESS
Fox News

Former Clinton treasury secretary: Biden administration not grasping concern of inflation

Former Clinton treasury secretary Larry Summers raised concerns on Thursday over the economy and inflation during an interview on CNN's "New day." "I do think that unfortunately some of the predictions that I made about the consequences of stimulus do seem to have come true," Summers told CNN host Brianna Keilar. Summers predicted earlier this year that increased government spending from the coronavirus stimulus packages would set off "inflationary pressures" that haven't been seen in a generation.
BUSINESS
CNN

Janet Yellen: Inflation is high, but this isn't like the '70s

New York (CNN Business) — High inflation is a thorn in America's side. Prices of groceries and gas are rising and Americans are growing pessimistic about the economy because of it. But it's still nowhere as bad as the inflation spike of the 1970s, and prices aren't going to surge...
BUSINESS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy