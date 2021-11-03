CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layered Baked Ziti Casserole Recipe: This Easy Baked Ziti Recipe Only Looks Complicated

By 1242 Tips
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you want to get fancy, layer the ziti all facing the same way when you assemble this baked ziti casserole recipe (like the photo). If you're not feeling fancy, don't. It'll taste just as amazing. You could easily cut this recipe in half for small families. Cuisine: Italian....

IN THIS ARTICLE
30Seconds

30Seconds

