Inevitable Foundation, Champion of Disabled Screenwriters, Reveals Further Fellowships (EXCLUSIVE)

Erica, a 32 year-old screenwriter, has worked on eight Hollywood films and TV shows over the past 10 years, providing notes, advice and ideas for each project. Her creative collaborators would tell you she is consistently fun to work with and is up to try anything. But she’s earned a total of $7,500 for her decade of work ($750 a year, before taxes) and she doesn’t have a single screenwriting credit — a fact which leaves her ineligible for WGA membership or for any opportunity to participate in the guild’s benefits, including its health insurance plan. Like too many other disabled screenwriters,...

MOVIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO