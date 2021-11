(Alexandria, MN) After a mild and somewhat wet fall, it was inevitable; winter weather would eventually come. Douglas County issued a Code Red alert early this morning. There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect from this evening through Friday morning. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is expected along with wind gusts up to 50 mph. Plan on slippery road conditions and significantly reduced visibility. Be cautious of possible white out conditions and plan your daily tasks accordingly. The watch impacts portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO