CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Drew & Jonathan Scott’s ‘Brother Vs. Brother’ Renewed By HGTV

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXdIl_0clNeJuM00

HGTV has ordered a new six-episode season of Brother vs. Brother , Drew and Jonathan Scott’s high-stakes house-flipping competition series.

The renewal comes off a strong previous season in which more than 21 million total viewers watched Drew best Jon for the crown.

In the next season, Drew and Jonathan are back in the Los Angeles-area to turn lukewarm homes into hot-ticket properties, and the Brother whose renovated property flips for the most profit will score coveted bragging rights. Brother vs. Brother is slated to premiere in summer 2022.

“You can bet that when we combine Drew and Jonathan’s real estate and renovation expertise with their favorite past-time, one-upmanship, we’ll get a monumental, fun face-off that delivers awe-inspiring designs and valuable home improvement takeaways,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. “Brother vs. Brother taps into a lifelong sibling rivalry that audiences can’t get enough of and when the brotherly mischief, practical jokes and trash talk of competition ends, will it be Drew or Jonathan who gloats as a champion or whimpers in defeat — this time?”

Brother vs. Brother is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan as executive producers. The New York Times best-selling authors also star in HGTV’s Emmy®-nominated series, Property Brothers: Forever Home, which airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Melissa McCarthy To Co-Host New Discovery+ Home Renovation Series As She Continues To Expand Her Business Strategy Following A Big 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Following a year where she starred in another hit comedy, a highly-discussed limited series and a festival darling, Melissa McCarthy is now looking to add TV co-host to her dance card. Deadline has learned Discovery+ has order the six episode series, The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich, which reunites the duo following their other home renovation series, Celebrity IOU, on HGTV. Now, the pair will combine their desire to help others and their love of renovation and design to surprise amazing people with beautiful home transformations. Before they roll up their sleeves, grab sledgehammers, revamp rooms and astonish...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Snowfall’: Brandon Jay McLaren, DeVaughn Nixon & Tiffany Lonsdale Join Season 5 Of FX Series

EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Jay McLaren (Turner & Hooch) DeVaughn Nixon (Prom) and Tiffany Lonsdale (Siren) are set for heavily recurring roles opposite Damson Idris in the upcoming fifth season of FX drama Snowfall. The series hails from the late Oscar- and Emmy-nominated director John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron. In the most recent fourth season, business is booming. It’s January 1, 1985. Ronald Reagan has won his re-election campaign, proclaiming it is “morning again in America,” but in South Central, Los Angeles, it feels more like the sun is getting low. The demand for crack cocaine is high, and while...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brother Vs Brother#Real Estate#Property Brothers#Drew Jonathan Scott#The New York Times#Forever Home
CinemaBlend

Zooey Deschanel And Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Recreated An Iconic 500 Days Of Summer Scene, And It's Amazing

Actress Zooey Deschanel has had a long and successful career, spanning both television and films. On the big screen one of her most iconic roles remains the title character in Marc Webb’s 500 Days of Summer. Buckle up fans, because Deschanel and Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott recently recreated an iconic 500 Days of Summer scene… and it’s amazing.
MOVIES
SFGate

The Property Brothers Are Back-and This Time, It's 'Bad'

Drew and Jonathan Scott have returned, after a brief on-air hiatus, with a new season of "Property Brothers: Forever Home." And in the season premiere, they find a house that prompts Jonathan to declare, "I've literally never seen anything this bad before." In the Season 6 episode "Modern Cowboy Makeover,"...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Flip or Flop: Season 10 Renewal and Premiere Date Revealed by HGTV

Flip or Flop is returning for a 10th season on HGTV. The cable channel has ordered 15 episodes for the upcoming season, which will arrive on December 9th. The new episodes will find Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack once again trying to turn abandoned properties into showcases that fly off the market.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

How ‘Storage Wars’ Star Barry Weiss Made Most of His Money

The legend of Storage Wars star Barry Weiss only grows with time. Fans were stunned to find that Weiss who left the show on A&E over eight years ago returned to kick off season 13. Weiss confirmed that he is back bidding wars with the rest of the cast of the show. He made his return to primetime with style, as he rolled up in that vintage classic car as only Barry Weiss would.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

What is Grayson Chrisley's 2021 net worth and salary?

Grayson is the youngest in the Chrisley Knows Best family, but that hasn’t stopped him from starting his own business aged 15. The Chrisley bunch are known for their hilarious skits and down-to-earth family dramas, including Grayson getting braces and having a growth spurt. Despite all of this, his passion...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Gabe Brown and Wife Secretly Welcomed Baby Girl Last Month

Surprise, Alaskan Bush People fans! The Brown family grew by one more last month with the secret birth of Gabe Brown‘s second daughter. Courtesy of Gabe’s wife, Raquell, we now know that the Alaskan Bush People couple brought another baby girl into the world in September. The lovebirds have been raising 2-year-old Sophia in front of audiences, but chose to keep their growing family private. Raquell, however, brought a rare update to fans on Monday via Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
WFAA

Why Mark Harmon left 'NCIS' in middle of season

WASHINGTON — Actor Mark Harmon is exiting CBS's long-running hit drama "NCIS" after an impressive 18-year run, helping to make it TV's most watched drama series, as the Hollywood Reporter notes. Harmon, who is also an executive producer for the show, has been a huge part of its success from...
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy? Ken Jennings replaces star

Mayim Bialik has bid her goodbye to Jeopardy and Ken Jennings has taken her place as the show continues. On November 8, 2020, Jeopardy fans were left shocked after the news of Alex Trebek’s broke. Not long after that, Jeopardy had announced that the show will go on with a new host. While it was hard to fill Alex’s shoes, the showrunners thought that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards would be suitable for the role.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Grey's Anatomy boss shares regret over major character exit

Grey's Anatomy has been on screens for 18 years and counting and, as any fan of the medical drama will tell you, the show has been responsible for some of the most heartbreaking character deaths on screens in recent years. But now, in a new book, a former writer on...
TV SERIES
soapoperanetwork.com

‘General Hospital’ Cast Members Show Support for Co-Star Cassandra James and Trans Community

While representatives at ABC, Disney and “General Hospital” have yet to comment on the reported exit of actor Ingo Rademacher (Jasper “Jax” Jacks) over allegedly not complying with a vaccine mandate that went into effect on November 1, 2021, some of his co-stars are speaking out in response to his sharing a transphobic post on his Instagram story on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy