Since the hottest topic at Virginia Tech right now is who will be the next football coach, it made me think back to Dresser leaving. Were there any other coaching names in the running for the VT job? Robie has been fantastic and has surrounded himself with an incredible staff. I really would not have thought VT would be better off than Iowa St 4 or 5 yrs later. I just thought Coach Dresser would have more financial resources at Iowa St but our program has actually gotten stronger. Now if you want to count ACC trophies, that may have dropped a little but that has more to do with Coach Pop and the emergence of NC State than us being on the decline. Outside of getting a legendary coach ( It wasn't going to happen ) I can't imagine anyone who was on our radar doing better than what Robie has done.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO