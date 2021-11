SPACs, or Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, are an important factor to consider when taking a company public. Any business leader should be attuned to this method, which has seen an increase in popularity in recent years, as it gives your organization another avenue to raise more capital. But with the pros come the cons and that’s why it is critical to understand what SPACs are and how to understand their value in the marketplace.

