Why All Your Coworkers Who Quit Are About to Come Back as ‘Boomerang Employees'

If there’s one thing many workers have learned from the pandemic, it’s that while money is a lot, it’s hardly everything. Employers in almost every industry say they’re struggling to find workers, but the situation is especially severe in the leisure and hospitality sector. While workers in these industries are getting paid more than ever, it still doesn’t seem like enough. Bars, restaurants, and hotels across the country are posting signs advertising open jobs — or asking customers to be patient since they don’t have enough staff. In August, the latest available month for openings and turnover data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), there were a near-record 1.7 million open jobs in leisure and hospitality — 10 percent of all jobs in the sector — and a record of nearly a million people quitting.

RETAIL ・ 9 DAYS AGO