CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why All Your Coworkers Who Quit Are About to Come Back as ‘Boomerang Employees'

By Jennifer Liu, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour workplace might have a few more familiar faces as the continued Great Resignation wave gives rise to the boomerang employee — a former worker who returns to the company after some time away. Boomerang employment is a growing trend in general thanks to technology that helps people stay...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Are Your Employees About To Quit? What To Watch For And How To Prevent It

Founder and CEO of MarketResearch.com. His work has been featured in The Washington Post, Washingtonian Magazine, and The New York Times. There was a time when the clues were laid out in plain sight: The unexpected dress-up day, the furtive phone calls in the stairwell. The errant resume left on the printer.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boomerangs#The University Of Florida#Linkedin#Americans#Cnbc
HRmagazine.co.uk

Why your employee experience programme could be failing your people

HR leaders are investing heavily in employee experience programmes but unless these are appropriately utilised, communicated and lead to genuine greater employee satisfaction, this money is wasted. We know a focus on employee retention is vital right now, but unless HR is equipped with accurate insight into its employee’s priorities,...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
money.com

How Badly Do Companies Need Workers? You Can Get Hired Within 30 Minutes of Applying

Need a job in the next hour? Thanks to a super tight labor market with more openings than seekers, you can probably get one. UPS touts that applicants could see a job offer just 30 minutes after applying. Walmart, for its part, is hosting hiring events across the country in an attempt to hire thousands of workers ahead of the holidays.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
psychologytoday.com

Why We All Need to Quit

It’s past time to give up on hustle culture. Work from anywhere has led to work from everywhere, diminished boundaries, and increased burnout. We all have the choice to quit what’s not working for us. The concern over the Great Resignation—the idea that everyone is quitting their jobs right now—has...
ECONOMY
hbr.org

What to Do About Employees Who Consciously Exclude Women

“Unconscious bias” and “inclusive leadership” have become diversity buzzwords. This makes sense given recent research highlighting how related trainings — when facilitated and implemented properly — are key ingredients for cultivating and sustaining a diverse and inclusive workforce. But what should companies do about leaders who continue to display unquestionably conscious bias?
ECONOMY
securitymagazine.com

7 out of 10 IT employees may quit their jobs

Seventy-two percent of information technology (IT) professionals are considering quitting their jobs within the next twelve months, according to a new survey, "Retaining tech employees in the era of The Great Resignation." The survey from TalentLMS and Workable asked 1,200 U.S. IT employees about their views of the IT field...
ECONOMY
Vox

Why hospitality employees won’t go back to work.

If there’s one thing many workers have learned from the pandemic, it’s that while money is a lot, it’s hardly everything. Employers in almost every industry say they’re struggling to find workers, but the situation is especially severe in the leisure and hospitality sector. While workers in these industries are getting paid more than ever, it still doesn’t seem like enough. Bars, restaurants, and hotels across the country are posting signs advertising open jobs — or asking customers to be patient since they don’t have enough staff. In August, the latest available month for openings and turnover data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), there were a near-record 1.7 million open jobs in leisure and hospitality — 10 percent of all jobs in the sector — and a record of nearly a million people quitting.
RETAIL
HRmagazine.co.uk

Cover story: What benefits do your employees really care about?

While 2020 may have been a year characterised by redundancies, remote working and safety, 2021’s focus is on talent and employee engagement. Some employers are embroiled in bidding wars for in-demand workers, while others are focused on retaining the staff they already have with a noticeable trend in high-profile organisations implementing ‘burnout breaks’ so their staff can take a rest.
ECONOMY
Shawano Leader

How to Handle Replacing an Employee Who Is About to Quit

Employee retention can be hard, and quitting is a common occurrence employers must always be aware of. The process for hiring new employees takes time and effort, so starting that process over again when an employee quits can cause problems. However, all managers need to know how to handle this situation effectively.
ECONOMY
NBC Connecticut

You Should Ask for a Raise Right Now—Here's How

This is an excerpt from CNBC Make It's weekly newsletter. Subscribe here. Right now might be the opportune time to ask your boss for a raise. That's what my co-worker Abigail Johnson Hess found after speaking to a few economists about the current labor conditions in the U.S. In addition to rising inflation, there are labor shortages in some industries — particularly leisure and hospitality — that can give employees a leg up in asking for more money.
BUSINESS
csun.edu

Why All Tech-Based Companies Should Let Their Employees Work Remotely

Who could have predicted the monumental disruption that took place in 2020? Global events unfolded rapidly, pushing companies around the world to adopt remote work technologies and compliance policies on the fly. While many businesses have embraced a hybrid office approach in 2021, remote practices are still more prevalent than...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy