Nashville, TN

Police: One person injured after Wednesday morning shooting on 24th Avenue

By Lamar J. Hopkins
 7 days ago
Nashville, TN – According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2:15 a.m. early Monday morning.

It happened in the 1700 block of 24th Avenue.

The responding officers found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe that an argument led to a shooting.

No suspects have been arrested yet.

Please call the Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME if you have any information about this incident.

This story will be updated.

