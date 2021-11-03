Police: One person injured after Wednesday morning shooting on 24th Avenue
Nashville, TN – According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2:15 a.m. early Monday morning.
It happened in the 1700 block of 24th Avenue.
The responding officers found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say the victim suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Investigators believe that an argument led to a shooting.
No suspects have been arrested yet.
Please call the Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME if you have any information about this incident.
This story will be updated.
