Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Her Sobriety With Photo From Her First Day Sober

DoYouRemember?
 7 days ago
Singer Jessica Simpson shared a very vulnerable photo of herself on social media. The photo was from four years ago, the day she decided to get sober. She also spoke about her sobriety journey and how she’s been feeling after being sober for four years now.

She captioned the photo, “This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity. Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world.”

Jessica Simpson opens up about her sobriety

She continued, “I can’t believe it has been 4yrs! It feels like maybe 2. I think that is a good thing. Ha. There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.”

BLONDE AMBITION, Jessica Simpson, 2008. ©Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

In an interview, she talks about the moment she decided to get sober once and for all. It was Halloween in 2017 and she was so drunk she couldn’t help her kids dress up in their Halloween costumes. She didn’t want her kids to see her that way and she decided she needed to stop. She told her friends the next day, “I need to stop. Something’s got to stop. And if it’s alcohol that’s doing this and making things worse, then I quit.”

THE DUKES OF HAZZARD, Jessica Simpson, 2005, (c) Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection

She has also said that giving up alcohol was pretty easy. The hard part was working through the pain that she often covered up by drinking. In her recent photos, Jessica looks happier and healthier since she quit drinking. Congrats to her on four years sober.

