Harry Potter Shop launches brand new all-wooden wands

Developer Niantic (the studio behind Pokémon Go) has announced that they intend to shut down AR mobile game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite starting on January 31, 2022. “We launched Harry Potter: Wizards Unite more than two years ago, bringing together a community of witches and wizards from all over the globe in an epic quest to put an end to the Calamity and keep the wizarding world safe,” says Niantic via a statement. “Not all games are meant to last forever. Our goal with Harry Potter: Wizards Unite was to bring the magic of the wizarding world to life for millions of players as they stepped outside and explored their neighborhoods. We accomplished that together, delivering a two-year narrative story arc that will soon complete.”

