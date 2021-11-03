Harry Potter Shop launches brand new all-wooden wands

The wand may choose the wizard in the magical world of Harry Potter but, this holiday, you'll have the chance to choose the wand (spatula, that is). On Monday, Le Creuset released its first collection of cookware and kitchen accessories inspired by Harry Potter, and it's available exclusively at Williams Sonoma. Each piece touches on a different character, location or symbol from J.K. Rowling's saga of the boy wizard—including dessert plates representing the four Hogwarts Houses, silicone spatulas molded to match the wands carried by Harry, Hermione, Ron and Dumbledore, and even a black Voldemort-themed casserole dish embossed with a hidden Dark Mark.
