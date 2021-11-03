CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. Blacklists Israeli Spyware Companies Over Threat to National Security

By AJ McDougall
 7 days ago
The Biden administration and U.S. Department of Commerce have added spyware makers NSO Group and Candiru to a trade blacklist, saying in a statement on Wednesday that the firms had sold cyberarms to foreign governments that used them “to maliciously...

#Blacklist#National Security#Russia#Spyware#Israeli#Nso Group#Candiru
