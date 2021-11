If you want to ride Tower of Terror today, you may not be in luck. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort, one of the best attractions is The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. The attraction looms over Sunset Boulevard with its massive exterior, which sends a sense of eerie gloom down the strip. Once you approach the ride in a closer capacity, you quickly know that something is not correct. The building has not been attended to in years, and the bellhops are not partial to customer service.

TRAVEL ・ 7 DAYS AGO