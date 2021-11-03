CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Secretary of State now offering non-binary option on State ID

By Chris Carr
Midland Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Secretary of State has announced it is offering a non-binary option under sex on driver’s licenses and state identification cards. The new option, denoted with an “X” on the cards, provides better representation to those of different...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan Secretary of State to stay open later Wednesdays

LANSING, Mich. — The Secretary of State branch offices are expected to stay open later Wednesday to help people who cannot visit during traditional business hours. Evening hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. are expected to start Nov. 3 and those hours are available for appointments at the Secretary of State website.
MICHIGAN STATE
whmi.com

New Wednesday Evening Hours At Secretary Of State Offices

All Michigan Secretary of State offices will be offering evening hours again on Wednesdays starting tomorrow. Branch offices will shift Wednesday hours to stay open until 7pm to provide service to residents who cannot visit during traditional business hours. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said they continue to offer numerous...
POLITICS
qrockonline.com

Illinois Secretary Of State’s Office Changes Address

CyberDriveIllinois.com is now ILSOS.gov. The Illinois Secretary of State’s office announced they’ve changed the URL for accessing their services like getting a new driver’s license or registering a business. The agency said moving from a .com to a .gov helps enhance online security and combat fraud.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
KFYR-TV

Secretary of State wants Election Day display

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - All year, the State Capitol has been studying, questioning and changing how much space is used within the building. Many departments are losing space because their employees are working remotely, but some are looking to gain space for public access. The Secretary of State’s Office wants...
BISMARCK, ND
Detroit News

License change allows non-binary Michigan residents to use 'X' on ID

Starting next week, Michigan residents will be able to use "X" as a sex marker on their driver's license or state ID to indicate they are non-binary. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Tuesday announced the change set to take effect Nov. 10, about two years after the Detroit Democrat reinstituted a policy in 2019 that allowed residents to change their sex on their driver's license without medical or legal documentation.
MICHIGAN STATE
bigrapidsnews.com

Michigan Secretary of State expands hours

The Michigan Secretary of State is expanding office hours on Wednesday evenings. The offices will be open until 7 p.m. starting Nov. 3 to be more convenient for those who cannot make it during normal hours of operation. “We are heeding the call for evening hours from community organizations and...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jocelyn Benson
ClickOnDetroit.com

“It’s about time”: LGBTQ+ community applauds new non-binary option for Michigan IDs, driver’s licenses

Starting Nov. 10 there is going to be a non-binary option for Michigan’s driver’s licenses and state ID cards. Some in the LGBTQ+ community are very supportive of this change. Original report: Michigan SOS announces non-binary option for state IDs, driver’s licenses. “It’s about time,” Michelle Fox-Phillips said. Fox-Phillips is...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WMBD

Secretary of State expands ID program for people leaving prison

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White says a pilot program that tried out giving people released from prison state identification cards worked, and is now being expanded. White calls it the “State ID Program for Returning Residents” — and is expected to serve 27 state prison facilities....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Cards#State Of Michigan#Secretary Of State#Identification Cards#The Department Of State#Michigan Gov Sos#888 Sos Mich
walls102.com

New State ID program launched for released prisoners

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced a new program to provide individuals with a state ID card upon release from prison. The program is expected to serve 27 Illinois Department of Corrections facilities this spring. To obtain a state ID card, the applicant works with IDOC to gather and maintain vital documents. IDOC photographs the applicant using specific equipment and methods required by the Secretary of State’s office. IDOC then electronically transmits the applicant’s documentation, photo and signature to the Secretary of State’s office using a secure file transfer system mailbox. If all documentation and eligibility requirements are met, the Secretary of State’s office processes the request and sends the state ID to IDOC headquarters for distribution to the corresponding facility. IDOC then gives the state ID card to the individual upon release.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
thechronicle-news.com

Acting Secretary of State reports smooth municipal election

Harrisburg, Pa. – An hour after polling places closed, Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid reported that today’s municipal election in Pennsylvania ran smoothly and without major incident. “Thanks to the hard work and professionalism of county election officials and poll workers, we didn’t see any major or widespread issues,”...
ELECTIONS
TribTown.com

State offers financial aid options to veterans, public safety officers

Hoosier veterans and their families may be eligible for a variety of financial aid options. The Indiana Commission for Higher Education administers seven financial aid programs specifically for veterans, public safety officers and their families, including children and spouses. Ahead of Veterans Day on Thursday, the commission and state are...
POLITICS
talkbusiness.net

Anna Beth Gorman announces for Secretary of State

Women’s Foundation of Arkansas Executive Director Anna Beth Gorman announced Friday (Oct. 29) she will seek the Democratic nomination for Arkansas Secretary of State. “Arkansas has always been the land of opportunity, and I want to see all Arkansans enjoy those opportunities,” said Gorman. “For almost a decade, I have advocated for women and girls across all 75 counties in our state, and I’ve seen firsthand how disadvantaged communities can thrive when the right advocates are in place. I am running for Secretary of State to be the top opportunity advocate for everyone who chooses to pursue a better life in our beautiful state. I will be relentless in my effort to include the voices of Arkansans in our elections and economic development.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wcbi.com

Secretary of State touts importance of local elections

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s Secretary of State says it’s important for people to vote in their local elections, even though there are no state or national races on the ballots. Michael Watson was in Tupelo at the Bissell precinct this morning, to observe voting at the West Tupelo polling...
TUPELO, MS
thelakemurraynews.net

Secretary of State issues annual Wise Giving Report

Secretary of State Mark Hammond announced today the release of his office’s 2020-2021 Wise Giving Report and 2021 Give Smart Watch List, in conjunction with International Charity Fraud Awareness Week (ICFAW). “I am pleased to join my fellow charity regulators and members of the nonprofit sector in raising donor awareness about charity fraud,” said Secretary Hammond. “I hope that this year’s Wise Giving Report and Give Smart Watch List will encourage South Carolinians to use the tools offered by our office to make wise giving decisions.”
ADVOCACY
westorlandonews.com

Legislation Filed to Allow Non-Binary Gender Marker on IDs

Representative Kristen Arrington, a Kissimmee Democrat, introduced HB 249, an Act relating to driver license and identification card gender designation. The companion legislation, SB 456 was filed by Senator Victor Torres, a fellow Orlando Democrat. This act would allow those who are non-binary to select a non-binary gender designation when applying for a driver’s license or ID card in Florida.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy