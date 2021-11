One thing about Keke Palmer is that she's always going to get herself hired — or at least try! When Palmer stopped by The View on Nov. 10, she took the opportunity to ask cohost Whoopi Goldberg for "any role" in Sister Act 3. "Now Whoopi, I gotta shoot my shot, like I did with Issa [Rae] a little bit ago," Palmer said, referring to how she was recently hired to be on season five of Insecure. She continued, "I heard that Tyler Perry is doing Sister Act 3, and I just want you to know that I'm available for the job. Any job. I mean, you ain't got to say nothing now, you know, I'll send you an email or something. Just let me know if you need me."

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO