Treats From La Panaderia

Hanukkah brings eight days of celebrating traditions, eating latkes and spending time with loved ones — and for some, that also means eight days of gift-giving. The Jewish holiday runs from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6 this year, and now’s an opportune time to stock up on thoughtful gifts before that first candle gets lit.
Whether you’re shopping for friends or celebrating the Festival of Lights with family, we’ve rounded up some of the best Hanukkah gifts to find online. From playful presents and classic Judaica, to fashionable finds and kosher treats for everyone, keep reading for more Hanukkah gift ideas...
