JAZZIZ Travel #20: Adam Bałdych (PODCAST)

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAZZIZ Travel is a new podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the...

Alyssa Giammaria

Alyssa Giammaria is a Toronto based vocalist and composer. She is currently in her master’s at the University of Toronto for jazz voice performance. Alyssa’s influences in her music range from jazz to classical to singer songwriter, and she enjoys blending genres to reflect her writing style. Outside of playing and studying in Canada, Alyssa has spent time in New York at The New School where she studied voice with Kate Baker.
Michael Boothman

Michael Boothman is a Trinbagonian musical veteran and elder statesman on the Caribbean music scene, with a music career spanning six decades. Michael is an acknowledged musical innovator at the forefront of the development of Soca Music in the 1970s and a major label pioneering Caribbean Jazz & Soul Fusion recording artist, based in Port-Of-Spain, Trinidad & Tobago, West Indies His new album Songbook has just been added to the.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Bałdych
Person
Paolo Fresu
#Folk Music#Poetry#Jazz Violin#Jazziz Travel#Polish#European#Act Music
