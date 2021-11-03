CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GitHub CEO Nat Friedman is leaving, Thomas Dohmke named new CEO

By Anna Kramer
protocol.com
 7 days ago

GitHub CEO Nat Friedman is stepping down from his post after three years and will be replaced by the company's current chief product officer, Thomas Dohmke. Friedman said that he will become chairman emeritus and will...

www.protocol.com

