GitHub CEO Nat Friedman is leaving, Thomas Dohmke named new CEO

Endeavor chief human resources officer Kerry Chandler is departing her post, Variety has learned exclusively. The executive joined Ari Emanuel’s shop in 2018, ahead of a watershed moment for the business that has since gone public and continues to acquire portfolio properties outside its core talent representation and events verticals. She is said to be pursuing other opportunities. In a companywide memo obtained by Variety, Emanuel said that when Chandler joined the organization, “we lacked a truly global, professionalized HR organization. We were a smaller, private company with big ambitions and a relentless pace. While the pace hasn’t changed, our company has...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO