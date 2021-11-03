CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Norah Jones Releases Amazon Original: “The Christmas Waltz”

jazziz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s only November, but for jazz fans, we’ve got an early holiday treat. Norah Jones shared today her beautiful rendition of “The Christmas Waltz” as an Amazon Original. You can hear an exclusive 30-second preview...

www.jazziz.com

vitalthrills.com

Christmas Songs Come to Amazon Music

Amazon Music today announced its biggest season of holiday programming yet, with brand-new exclusive Christmas songs arriving today from artists across the globe – including Camila Cabello‘s cover of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”. Even more Amazon Original Christmas songs are available to stream now, including a fresh original song...
MUSIC
mix929.com

Hear new Amazon Original Christmas songs from Camila Cabello, Alessia Cara & Dan + Shay

Camila Cabello and Alessia Cara are just a few of the artists who’ve released new holiday tracks today via Amazon Music’s Amazon Originals program. Camila has recorded “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” while Alessia takes on “Jingle Bell Rock.” Other artists participating this year include George Ezra, Dan + Shay, Norah Jones, She & Him, NEEDTOBREATHE and more.
MUSIC
NYS Music

Jazz Artist José James Releases Original Holiday Song “Christmas in New York”

José James has released “Christmas in New York” ahead of his first Christmas album, Merry Christmas from José James, due out on November 19. The original Christmas track follows the single release of “My Favorite Things” featuring acclaimed saxophonist Marcus Strickland. James is a Minneapolis native who spent most of...
MUSIC
thecountrynote.com

Stephanie Ryann Announces Original Christmas Song, “What Christmas Means to Me”

With the holiday season right around the corner, country artists are giving the best gift of all: releasing covers of Christmas classics and better yet, releasing original holiday tunes. After releasing 3 singles this year, rising country artist Stephanie Ryann has announced the release of her new, original country Christmas song titled, “What Christmas Means to Me”. Written by herself and fellow songwriter / artist Levi Moore, and produced by Ryann’s go-to producer Brent Rader, Ryann has captured the true essence of the holiday season with her unique voice and powerful lyrics that remind us of memories made in years past.
MUSIC
Peggy Lee
Norah Jones
Guitar World Magazine

Paul Gilbert shares Every Christmas Has Love, the first original single from his forthcoming Christmas album, 'TWAS

Guitar maestro Paul Gilbert has shared Every Christmas Has Love, the first original track from his upcoming Christmas album, 'TWAS. Following Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, Gilbert's shreddy cover of the timeless Felix Mendelssohn Christmas carol, Every Christmas Has Love sees the guitarist deliver infectious pop-style melodic lines with an Ibanez double-neck electric guitar, incorporating effortless slide passages.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Norah Jones, Alessia Cara, And Olivia Dean Cover Holiday Classics For Amazon

With Halloween out of the way, Amazon is launching into full holiday season mode with a slate of exclusive Christmas music from Alessia Cara, Norah Jones, Olivia Dean, Summer Walker, and more. “Doing ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ was super exciting since it’s such a classic Christmas tune,” said Cara. “Given the...
ENTERTAINMENT
995qyk.com

Dan + Shay Release Brand New Christmas Song ‘Officially Christmas’

Dan + Shay are again spreading Christmas cheer with the release of their brand-new holiday song, “Officially Christmas,” having shared the Amazon Original, “Pick Out A Christmas Tree,” earlier this month. In 2020, the duo released their first original holiday songs, “Take Me Home For Christmas” and “Christmas Isn’t Christmas,”...
MUSIC
startattle.com

Raquel Trinidad The Voice 2021 “Don’t Know Why” Norah Jones, Season 21 Live

Raquel Trinidad performs “Don’t Know Why” by Norah Jones, The Voice 2021 Season 21 Live Playoffs. Startattle.com – The Voice. Raquel Trinidad The Voice Live Playoffs “Don’t Know Why”. Contestant: Raquel Trinidad. Age: 23. Hometown: Tampa, Florida. Coach: Ariana Grande. Song: “Don’t Know Why” by Norah Jones. Result: Eliminated. Raquel...
TV & VIDEOS
#Amazon Music#Christmas#The Christmas Waltz#Amazon Original#Blue Note Records
Time Out Global

The 30 best cover songs of all time

From soulful makeovers to pop reinventions, these are the best cover songs of all time. They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but where does that leave reinvention? The best cover songs don’t simply repackage something familiar – they completely reinterpret the source material, dismantling the song and reassembling its parts into something exciting while keeping the core of what made it great.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

10 Albums You Need to Know: November 2021

An icon and trailblazer reinterprets some of his most iconic hit songs on solo piano; a revisitation of some of Blue Note’s classic music with a modern bounce; a big band celebration of the great Charlie Parker. All this and more are in our list of 10 albums out this month (November 2021) that you need to know about.
MUSIC
CMT

Adele Reveals New Chris Stapleton Duet

Ask and ye shall receive. Adele revealed the 15-song tracklist for the deluxe version of her upcoming studio album “30,” and it includes a Chris Stapleton collaboration. Available Nov. 19, “30” deluxe is exclusive to Target and boasts three bonus tracks: “Wild Wild West,” “Can’t Be Together” and a new version of “Easy on Me” as a duet with Stapleton.
MUSIC
PWMania

The Rock Partnering With Amazon Studios For Christmas Film

Deadline reports Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s next project will be a holiday action film called Red One. The former WWE Champion will be reuniting with Jumanji director Jake Kasdan. The film is described as a “globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe within the holiday genre.”. Amazon Studios...
MOVIES
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Bill Charlap, “I’ll Know”

GRAMMY-winning pianist Bill Charlap has shared his trio version of Frank Loesser’s ballad “I’ll Know,” performed with bassist Peter Washington and drummer Kenny Washington. This is the new single from his forthcoming trio album Street of Dreams, with which he makes his return on the Blue Note label and that will be released on November 12. The album is a delightful mix of Great American Songbook favorites and songs by great jazz composers, including Duke Ellington, Kenny Burrell and Dave Brubeck. Pre-order Street of Dreams here.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force: ‘Dear Love’ (Empress Legacy)

Although efforts to fuse spoken-word performance with jazz have often resulted in calamitous failures, Dear Love, the third album by singer Jazzmeia Horn, largely avoids common pitfalls. Even when she speaks or sings clichés, she imbues her phrasing with such devotional urgency that listeners may forgive the mediocre poetry. Her Noble Force band, a varied.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Cécile McLorin Salvant, Anomalie, Paul Taylor & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. Montreal-based Nicolas Dupuis has shared his new single with his Anomalie music project, which finds him combining progressive jazz, electronic R&B, and cosmic funk. This sound is showcased on his fascinating new track, “Bond,” which offers the first taste of his forthcoming album. “The main melody is one that I’ve been wanting to arrange for a long while and it finally came to life through the sounds and textures I was able to create in my new creative space, especially thanks to my upright piano and drum kit. ‘Bond’ also illustrates some of the experience I’ve had in the past two years, both good and bad,” explains Dupuis.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Michael Boothman

Michael Boothman is a Trinbagonian musical veteran and elder statesman on the Caribbean music scene, with a music career spanning six decades. Michael is an acknowledged musical innovator at the forefront of the development of Soca Music in the 1970s and a major label pioneering Caribbean Jazz & Soul Fusion recording artist, based in Port-Of-Spain, Trinidad & Tobago, West Indies His new album Songbook has just been added to the.
MUSIC
Essence

Watch: Amazon Releases Trailer For New Comedy 'Harlem'

The series from Tracy Oliver stars Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai and Jerrie Johnson. The first trailer for Amazon Prime’s new comedy, Harlem, has been released. Created, directed and executive produced by Tracy Oliver, the series follows four best girlfriends living in the famed neighborhood in Upper Manhattan as they attempt to navigate love, life, and their careers.
TV SERIES
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Pat Metheny Group, “Phase Dance”

Pat Metheny further solidified his reputation as one of his generation’s greatest guitarists with his stellar Pat Metheny Group. On their eponymous ECM debut from 1978, they introduced many fresh ideas, including a penchant for timbre and phrasing over groove, that had a huge impact on the jazz landscape of the time. The record included “Phase Dance,” which quickly became one of their signature songs. It was also one of the first Metheny improvised guitar solos to be widely transcribed and studied.
THEATER & DANCE
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Keith Jarrett and Charlie Haden, “Body and Soul”

Pianist Keith Jarrett and bassist Charlie Haden reunited during the making of a 2009 documentary about the latter and the following year, released an intimate duo recording that shares some affinities with Jarrett’s beloved 1998 solo album, The Melody At Night, With You. Jasmine from 2010 finds the two master improvisers sharing a telepathic understanding on a number of standards and classic compositions, including a take on Johnny Green’s “Body and Soul.” As Jarrett explained in the liner notes: “This is spontaneous music made on the spot without any preparation save our dedication throughout our lives that we won’t accept a substitute.”
MUSIC

