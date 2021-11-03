Norah Jones Releases Amazon Original: “The Christmas Waltz”

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. Montreal-based Nicolas Dupuis has shared his new single with his Anomalie music project, which finds him combining progressive jazz, electronic R&B, and cosmic funk. This sound is showcased on his fascinating new track, “Bond,” which offers the first taste of his forthcoming album. “The main melody is one that I’ve been wanting to arrange for a long while and it finally came to life through the sounds and textures I was able to create in my new creative space, especially thanks to my upright piano and drum kit. ‘Bond’ also illustrates some of the experience I’ve had in the past two years, both good and bad,” explains Dupuis.

