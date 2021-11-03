CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 years ago today, the first UNIX Programmers Manual is released #UNIX #VintageComputing @MIT_CSAIL

By Anne Barela
 7 days ago

50 years ago today, the first Unix Programmers Manual by Ken Thompson and Dennis Richie was released by Bell Labs!. And you can download a free PDF of the third edition of this book here. Thanks @MIT_CSAIL.

3D Printed Ant Robots Work Together to Solve Problems

Swarms of cooperative robots conjure images of a dystopian nightmare world in which humanity is clinging to the final threads of its survival. In reality, autonomously cooperative robots are smaller, more helpful, and a whole lot cuter. Dr. Yasemin Ozkan-Aydin at the Department of Electrical Engineering at the University of...
ENGINEERING
Realtek ports MicroPython to the Ameba RTL8722 IoT board #MicroPython

Realtek has ported MicroPython to their Ameba RTL8722 IoT board. Ameba is an easy-to-program platform for developing all kind of Internet of Things (IoT( applications. AmebaD is equipped with various peripheral interfaces, including WiFi, BLE, GPIO, I2C, UART, SPI, PWM, ADC and so on. Through these interfaces, AmebaD can connect with electronic components such as LED, switches, manometer, hygrometer, PM2.5 dust sensors, …etc.
SOFTWARE
A Halloween talking clock based on a Raspberry Pi Pico #RaspberryPiPico #CircuitPython #Halloween #PiDay @RaspberryPi

This project is a Halloween talking clock that plays sounds every hour. Only a few external components (easy to source and solder) are needed. The Raspberry Pi Pico draws about 1.6 mA in it’s lowest power mode (deep sleep). Seems not much, but it is too high for a battery powered circuit, because they will exhaust in around two months. For that reason, an external power circuit that can shut off the board completely was added. After that, power consumption was lowered to 70 uA, so batteries will last for a year.
ELECTRONICS
Person
Ken Thompson
RFID Spotify Jukebox #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Using a Raspberry Pi with an RFID-reader, any album and playlist can be connected to a card. Also the desired playback device can be selected with a setup card. The result is a digital jukebox with volume control, pause, skip and shuffle button that can control any device that supports Spotify Connect.
ELECTRONICS
The Energy of Electrons, a Restored Educational Film

I love all of the different, entertaining, and informative things that Fran Blanche does on her YouTube channel. Here she presents Fran’s Film Archive. Today’s feature film is The Energy of Electronics, a children’s educational film from the 1970s(?) 1980s(?) that Fran restored as much as she could from own 16mm archive print.
MOVIES
New Products 11/5/2021 Featuring Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W! (Video)

New Products 11/5/2021 Featuring Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W! (Video) USB Type C microSD Card Reader/Writer (0:16) Art Deco Cat Lamp – Soldering Kit by Elkai Education (0:59) Pimoroni PicoSystem – RP2040 Handheld Gaming System – PIM559 (2:55) Raspberry Pi Build HAT – LEGO Robotics Add-On For Raspberry Pi (5:15)
ELECTRONICS
Late nite KB2040 prototype assembly

Break time’s over, everyone! Time to build all those prototype PCB that have been kicking around. Tonight its the KB2040, a “pro micro” pinout compatible RP2040 board so that folks who want to use CircuitPython’s awesome keyboard matrix and HID support can do so with existing keeb designs that were designed for 32u4 boards. There’s lots of 0402’s on this board so its fine work, but we were able to reflow it on our lil hotplate and both came up just fine! We’ll post some renderings soon… it will prolly be a pink PCB 🙂 – video.
COMPUTERS
DiResta Makes a “Fancy Pants” Wallet

In recent years, maker polymath, Jimmy DiResta, has been learning more sophisticated leather-working skills. In this video, sponsored by Weaver Leather, he tries his hand at making a complicated, six-piece leather wallet. Jimmy admits that he’s intimidated by the complexity of the design, but he powers through, learns a lot...
APPAREL
Using Gesso to Finish Foam Prototypes

In this video, industrial designer Eric Strebel shows how he used many coats of gesso to get a nice smooth finish on a urethane foam prototype that he’d carved. People in the comments say you can get similar results with layers of PVA glue which is cheaper and dries faster than gesso.
ENGINEERING
Recognizing Computer Generated Images

Which of these images is computer-generated? What does it mean to be photorealistic? How can any image be trusted? Are you living in a simulation? Who’s writing your life? Have the interns taken over the writer’s room with wild attempts at high concept story ideas that are just making you so exhausted you’re ready to fire all of them, hire some old-school sitcom writers, and live a life of laugh tracks and happy endings? We got a little off-track there, but the question remains: which of the above images is computer-generated? The answer is all about surface tension. Here’s more from MOTHERBOARD:
SOFTWARE
MIT researchers create AI system that could make robots better at handling objects

Generally robots are still a little clumsy, particularly with their fine motor skills. To mimic the dexterity of a human hand researchers are turning to AI. Via Engadget:. A team of scientists from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory has developed a system that could one day give robots that same kind of dexterity. Using a model-free reinforcement AI algorithm, they created a simulated, anthropomorphic hand that could manipulate more than 2,000 objects. What’s more, the system didn’t need to know what it was about to pick up to find a way to move it around in its hand.
ENGINEERING
Pretty Pins In Pink 2 – Preliminary KB2040 Pinouts

There’s a lot of pin muxing options available on the RP2040, so we like to generate a pinout diagram using PrettyPins before we order the PCBs to make sure the analog pins, UART, SPI and I2C ports are all in the right place https://github.com/adafruit/PrettyPins . We’re comparing to the popular pro micro boards that folks use for keebs. so far so good – its a lot to fit into such a small board but we think its all there!
COMPUTERS
New Layer by Layer – Making PCB Holders for Props via @ecken #3DPrinting #Fusion360

In this tutorial I chat about my design for housing the PropMaker FeatherWing and Feather M4 Express in this prop inspired by the TVA Time stick from the Disney+ show Loki. I really like using threads to make this type of assemblies easy to take apart and put back together. By making the pommel removable from the handle, the USB port from the microcontroller becomes easily accessible. I managed to design the PCB holder so it doesn’t require any supports when 3D printing.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Helium Balloon Seeks Dark Matter #SpaceSaturday

A balloon with the volume of a football stadium will be launched into space next year. It’s called the SuperBIT and it’s job is to measure dark matter. Here’s more from MOTHERBOARD:. The SuperBIT is able to capture high resolution, multicolor images using a cutting-edge camera. The telescope cost only...
ASTRONOMY
The Python on Microcontrollers newsletter is out tomorrow, subscribe now! #CircuitPython #Python @CircuitPython @micropython @ThePSF

The weekly Python on Microcontrollers newsletter –all the latest news in one place!. The Python on Microcontrollers newsletter is the place for the latest news involving Python on hardware. It arrives Tuesday morning with all the week’s happenings. Catch all the weekly news on Python for Microcontrollers with adafruitdaily.com. This...
COMPUTERS
@ReachHigher and @BetterMakeRoom Seeking Indigenous Educator and Student Nominations #NativeAmericanHeritageMonth #NAHM #AmericanIndianandAlaskaNativeHeritageMonth

Reach Higher and Better Make Room are seeking nominations for Indigenous educators and students!. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Happy National STEM Day 2021 #STEMDay #STEAMDay #NationalSTEMDay

Today, November 8, is National STEM Day. This is a great opportunity to encourage, explore and experiment with STEM. This year the Lowell Observatory will have a presention on shrinking the STEM gap. Check it out here!. NASA has Ten Ways to Celebrate National STEM Day with NASA and Dicovery...
COMPUTER SCIENCE

