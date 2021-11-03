Eight Hawks Earn All-District Honors

District 6 in 8-player released its postseason football awards and five Winfield-Mt. Union players received all district recognition. The sophomore sensations that are Cam Buffington and Abram Edwards were both named to the first team offensively. Buffington’s first year as the quarterback saw him throw the most touchdowns in the league with 17. He completed 54% of his throws, amassed 1,157 yards through the air, and added 1,028 yards on the ground with 18 house calls. Buffington scored eight two-point conversions and led the defense with 55 tackles. Edwards was a 6’5’’ nightmare on the outside that hauled in 28 receptions for 586 yards and eight touchdowns. He led the district with 21 yards per reception and on the other side of the ball recorded 43 tackles.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO