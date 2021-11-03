CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Lawmaker Hammoud Elected Dearborn’s 1st Arab American Mayor

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 7 days ago

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Michigan state Rep. Abdullah Hammoud won the Dearborn mayoral race Tuesday, making him that city’s first Arab American mayor.

A final unofficial vote count for the general election on the city’s website showed Hammoud defeated Gary Woronchak, a former three-term state representative and former Wayne County commissioner, by a 55% to 45% margin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u52Wx_0clNYmAD00
Michigan state Rep. Abdullah Hammoud | Credit: Michigan House Democrats

Dearborn is a city of about 100,000 people that has one of the largest Arab American populations in the nation.

Hammoud, 31, is Muslim. His parents immigrated to the United States from Lebanon.

“To the young girls and boys who have ever been ridiculed for their faith or ethnicity. To those of you who were ever made to feel that their names were unwelcome and to our parents and to our elders and to others who are humiliated for their broken English and yet still persistent, today is proof that you are as American as anyone else and there is a new era in Dearborn,” he said.

Hammoud is serving his third term in the Michigan House. He has a master’s degree in business administration and a master’s in public health from the University of Michigan.

Dearborn has a large Arab American population, but the city’s past includes efforts by longtime segregationist Mayor Orville Hubbard to keep Black families from moving into the then-mostly white community. Hubbard was mayor from 1942 to 1977 and died in 1982.

Dearborn’s City Council voted earlier this year to remove Hubbard’s name from a civic center ballroom, and a statue of him was removed from outside City Hall in 2015 following pressure from the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee. The statue then was stored on the grounds of the Dearborn Historical Museum until last June when it was taken down and turned over to Hubbard’s family.

Over the past few decades, Dearborn has become more racially diverse. About a third of the city’s residents are of Middle Eastern descent and about 4% are Black.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Judge OKs $626 Million Settlement In Flint Water Litigation

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Wednesday approved a $626 million settlement for Flint residents and others who were exposed to lead-contaminated water. Most of the money — $600 million — is coming from the state of Michigan, which was accused of repeatedly overlooking the devastating risks of switching Flint’s water source in 2014 without treating the water to prevent contamination.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Wayne, MI
City
Dearborn, MI
Wayne County, MI
Government
Dearborn, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
Dearborn, MI
Government
Wayne County, MI
Health
County
Wayne County, MI
CBS Detroit

Court Will Take New Look At Masks In Michigan Religious Schools

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal appeals court agreed Wednesday to reconsider a challenge to COVID-19 mask orders affecting students in a Michigan religious school. The case involves Resurrection School in Lansing. But any result would cover other faith-based schools in Michigan and set a precedent as well in Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee, three more states in the 6th Circuit.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Lawmakers OK Ban On FOIA-Avoidant Apps For State Employees

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House on Tuesday approved a ban on the use of messaging apps or other software on state employees’ work-issued electronic devices if the technology would prevent communications from being subject to public record requests. The bill will now go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk...
LANSING, MI
CBS Detroit

State Rep. Shri Thanedar Plans Run For Congressional Seat In Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — State Rep. Shri Thanedar, who ran for governor in 2018, plans to run for a congressional seat that will likely include much of Detroit. Thanedar, a Democrat, said Monday he is forming an exploratory committee. Michigan’s once-a-decade redistricting process is not complete, but the new, pending 13th District is expected to cover a lot of Detroit and nearby areas such as Highland Park, Hamtramck, and the Grosse Pointes.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Biden Vax-Test Mandate Covers Government Workers In Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Biden administration’s requirement that many private-sector workers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or, if their employers allow it, get tested weekly also applies to many of the roughly 586,000 government employees in Michigan. That is because Michigan is one of 26 states to operate and...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abdullah Hammoud
CBS Detroit

Emails Show Officials Sniping Amid 2nd Michigan Lead Crisis

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — After a Michigan official emailed the head of Benton Harbor’s drinking water system in June 2019 about the impoverished city’s failure to hit targets for treating corroded lead pipes, the local leader snapped back: “I have no time for this.”. Municipal superintendent Mike O’Malley’s email response...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Girls And Boys#A New Era#Arab American#Ap#Muslim#City Council#Middle Eastern#Assoc
CBS Detroit

Michigan Reports 6,283 New COVID-19 Cases, 163 Deaths

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 6,283 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 163 deaths on Wednesday. This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,172,800 and 22,684 deaths as of Nov. 10. Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
CBS Detroit

Metro Detroit Native Danny Fenster Could Face Life In Prison In Myanmar

(CNN) – American journalist Danny Fenster has been hit with new criminal charges in Myanmar that carry a maximum sentence of life in prison, his lawyer said. Fenster, a 37-year-old from Detroit, Michigan, has been detained in Myanmar for more than five months. He has been denied bail and held in Insein Prison, in the country’s biggest city Yangon, since his May 24 arrest.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Western Michigan District Cancels School Until Nov. 16

NEWAYGO, Mich. (AP) — A school district in western Michigan is shutting down until Nov. 16 because of COVID-19, other illnesses, and staff absences. The Newaygo district is in Newaygo County, about 40 miles north of Grand Rapids. It has approximately 1,500 students. “Everything just lined up in a way...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy