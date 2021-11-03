CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s Quotes About Pregnancy and Parenthood

By Riley Cardoza
A new chapter! Although Olivia Munn initially kept her’ pregnancy under wraps, she and John Mulaney have spoken candidly about their growing family since his September 2021 announcement.

“We’re having a baby together,” the Saturday Night Live alum told Seth Meyers at the time. “I was nervous when I was about to say the news!”

The reveal came four months after Us Weekly confirmed that the actor was dating Munn following his split from Anna Marie Tendler. The former couple had been married for nearly seven years when Mulaney filed for divorce.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” the artist said in a May statement. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

As for Munn, the Predator star was last romantically linked to Aaron Rodgers. She and the professional football player dated from 2014 to 2017 before calling it quits.

While awaiting her baby with Mulaney, the Oklahoma native has not been concerned with “settling down in a conventional way,” a source exclusively told Us in October 2021, noting that “becoming a mom was more important” to her.

“She’s a real feminist and doesn’t need a man by her side 24/7,” the insider added at the time. “She never has. She’s incredibly picky and John was somebody she definitely wanted to get to know if there was ever a point where they were both single. John is much more of a work in progress than Olivia, but Olivia needed this change to her life. It’s been a rough last several years for her where she was stuck in a rut. This changes things up and gives her something to focus on beyond her career and social life.”

Another source told Us that the actress’ friends don’t see her and Mulaney still together “in a year’s time,” explaining, “Olivia and John still have to decide what kind of future they’re going to have together, if any. It’s a time of uncertainty, for both of them.”

The previous month, an insider called the University of Oklahoma grad “extra sweet and friendly amid her pregnancy,” telling Us that she was in “great spirits” ahead of becoming a mom.

“She’s very into rescue dogs, having two of her own, and animal adoption, so that translates into her being a hands-on mom,” the source said in September 2021. “She is very health conscious, eats well and takes care of her body, so that is also telling of how her pregnancy will be.”

Keep scrolling to read her and the comedian’s quotes about their parenthood journey.

