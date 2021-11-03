CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox and Adidas have revealed even more Xbox themed shoes

By Alex Atkin
 7 days ago

Xbox and Adidas have continued their partnership by unveiling the second 20th-anniversary pair of sneakers, The Xbox 360 Forum Mid. “With a plethora of visual throwbacks and Easter eggs that fans will love, the Xbox 360 Forum Mid is truly designed as a love...

Adidas and Microsoft are at it again in the footwear department, having collaborated on another pair of sneakers. Meet the Xbox 360 Forum Mid. Designed as a "love letter to one of the most iconic consoles in gaming history," these kicks aim to up your game in real life, and ranks as the first-ever Xbox-themed sneaker available to purchase. You can put them on your shoe rack next to Marty McFly's self-lacing Back to the Future shoes.
Last month we announced an exciting new global partnership with adidas, kicking off with our first-ever console-inspired sneaker collaboration to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox. Today we’re excited to continue that partnership by unveiling the second sneaker – The Xbox 360 Forum Mid – the first-ever Xbox-themed sneaker available to purchase for fans in the U.S. and Canada.
After recently making some noise in the footwear and gaming space with the announcement of their new partnership and sneaker collab, Xbox and Adidas have unveiled their second sneaker—and the first that fans will be able to purchase. Hitting shelves this week is the Adidas Xbox 360 Forum Mid pictured...
In case you somehow missed it, Xbox and Adidas previously announced a partnership to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox with console-inspired sneakers. While the shoes that were revealed at that time, the Xbox 20th Forum Tech, were not available for purchase, Xbox and Adidas today unveiled the first-ever Xbox-themed sneaker that will be up for purchase in the United States and Canada: the Xbox 360 Forum Mid. The collaboration is set to go on sale tomorrow, November 4th, for purchase at 7am PT / 10am ET here at adidas.com.
