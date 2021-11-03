CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Between You & Me - In the hospital with COVID

By Angela Otts
advertisergleam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSad news today! I have Covid. I sure don’t like it because I had both my vaccine shots but who knows how or when on these things. I’m presently in the hospital up here in Wisconsin and are being...

www.advertisergleam.com

Comments / 0

Related
drweil.com

Is There A Connection Between COVID And Tinnitus?

Does a diagnosis of Covid-19 increase the odds of developing or worsening this debilitating disorder?. Tinnitus – a condition that creates the sensation of ringing, whooshing, or other noise with no external source causing it – can range from merely annoying to distracting to downright debilitating. There is no one cause of the condition; it is often associated with aging, noise-induced hearing loss, infection, or abnormal blood pressure. It can also be a side effect of some medications, including aspirin, and in some cases (in a subset called pulsatile tinnitus) the perceived noise can be the result of a narrowed vein in the head. The evidence so far is mixed about whether tinnitus can be brought on by Covid-19, or worsened by it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

How do you tell the difference between allergies, the common cold and COVID?

Houston is recording a heavy pollen count — and ragweed season is to blame. The onset of autumn allergy season has sent patients flocking to nurse practitioners like Grace Akinbobola, who may see dozens of people daily at the CVS Minute Clinics where she works. Many arrive with a flurry of symptoms, and it is up to Akinbobola to determine whether the cause is seasonal allergies — or something more sinister.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorists confront ‘sickest’ patient in hospital

One of Britain’s ‘sickest’ Covid patients has told how he came face to face with conspiracy theorists during his almost year-long stay in hospital.Andy Watts, 40, was so ill that had to learn to walk and talk again after contracting Covid-19 on Christmas Day last year.The black cab driver, from Bexley, south London, finally left Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich in October following eight months in intensive care and two months on a ward.Now, the father-of-two, who had also just gone into cancer remission months before being struck down by the virus, has revealed how he was confronted by conspiracy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
CBS Denver

Colorado ICU Nurse: Many COVID Patients Still Don’t Believe Virus Is Real, Blame Hospital For Illness: ‘They’re Calling You A Murderer’

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Kathleen Combs has been in some of the most uncomfortable places of our times. She has now spent 19 months working in UCHealth Hospital’s COVID ICU. “My world is still fully COVID,” said Combs. She has worked in ICUs for 18 years and been a nurse for more than 20. When the hospital asked for volunteers in March of 2020, when the understanding of COVID-19 was a fraction of what’s now known, with knowledge of pulmonary issues, she figured she was right for it. “I’m one of many. I’m not the only one,” she said. (credit: CBS) All over the...
COLORADO STATE
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
NIH Director's Blog

Association Between mRNA Vaccination and COVID-19 Hospitalization and Disease Severity

Importance: A comprehensive understanding of the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination requires consideration of disease attenuation, determined as whether people who develop COVID-19 despite vaccination have lower disease severity than unvaccinated people. Objective: To evaluate the association between vaccination with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines-mRNA-1273 (Moderna) and BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech)-and COVID-19 hospitalization, and, among...
SCIENCE
kvor.com

COVID Hospitalizations High

The Colorado Department of Public Health released an update last week showing that the number of COVID cases continues to grow. Last week, over 1,200 people were hospitalized with COVID, but that’s still below the highest numbers reported in December at 1,800. The dean of the Colorado School of Public Health says an increase in adult booster shots, and children getting vaccinated, could prevent hundreds of deaths and keep thousands out of hospitals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
survivornet.com

Former Bank Director, 52, Kept Falling Asleep in Meetings, Then She Found Out She Had Multiple Myeloma; Coping with the Shock of a Cancer Diagnosis

Lisa Stephenson was shocked when she learned of her multiple myeloma diagnosis. She’d began falling asleep in board meetings, but the regular flyer and 70-hour-a-week worker didn’t think there was any serious underlying cause. Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer involving plasma cells – a certain kind of mature white...
CANCER
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy