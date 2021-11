Every week this fall, Jersey Mike’s and Shore Sports Network will be teaming up to select a Team of the Week based on its performance over the past weekend. The Jersey Mike’s Team of the Week for Week 8 is Manasquan, which crossed the river and came away with a thrilling 35-30 victory over a previously-undefeated Point Boro team to win the latest chapter between the former Thanksgiving rivals. Shore Sports Network stopped by practice on Tuesday to present the Warriors and head coach J. Price with a special game ball and a $250 Jersey Mike's gift card.

MANASQUAN, NJ ・ 14 DAYS AGO