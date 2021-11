AMC+ has announced they’ve picked up Jodie Turner-Smith‘s highly anticipated psychological thriller, Anne Boleyn. On Monday, AMC+ shared that the new three-part original series, starring Turner-Smith in the titular role, will premiere its first episode in the U.S. on Thursday, December 9. The remaining two episodes will be released on consecutive Thursdays. As previously reported, Anne Boleyn follows the final months of Boleyn’s life from her perspective as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter. It will also show her determination to be seen as an equal in a patriarchal society and her ultimate demise by execution. Anne Boleyn, also starring Paapa Essiedu as Anne’s brother, George Boleyn, first aired in the U.K. back in May.

