Marvel's Spider-Man Final Boss Fight Was Originally Much Bigger

There's never a dull moment in the Marvel Universe, but the Marvel heroes we know and love are about to go through a rough stretch during the upcoming Devil's Reign. The Kingpin has been biding his time, consolidating his power, and collecting secrets on anyone and everyone, and now it's time to put all of that work into action, and the Marvel Universe is not nearly ready for the chaos to come. The ripples of Kingpin's plans will affect every hero and villain, including Spider-Man, and the fallout will put Spider-Man in a particularly dangerous position. Fans will explore what happens to Spider-Man in the new Devil's Reign: Spider-Man three-issue series, and we've got your exclusive first look and details right here.

COMICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO