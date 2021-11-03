CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Najakima and top amateurs share lead in Asia-Pacific Amateur

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Defending champion Yuxin Lin of China and top-ranked amateur Keita Nakajima of Japan were among seven players who shared the lead at 4-under 67 as the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship began Wednesday with some of the biggest stars off to an ideal start.

Lin is trying to become the first three-time winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur, which began in 2009 and awards a spot in the Masters and British Open to the winner. Nakajima already has locked up the Mark H. McCormack Medal for being the No. 1 amateur.

Joining them atop the leaderboard was Lukas Michel of Australia, who won the U.S. Mid-Amateur in 2019, and Sam Choi of South Korea, who is 14th in the world amateur ranking (fourth among players from Asian countries).

Nakajima already has won a Japan Golf Tour event and tied for 28th in the Zozo Championship on the PGA Tour two weeks ago. His round at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club included a tee shot that sailed out-of-bounds on No. 2, only for him to respond with six birdies over the next 11 holes. He was slowed late by a three-putt bogey on the 16th.

Also at 67 were Alexander Yang of Hong Kong, Jimmy Zheng of New Zealand and Wooyoung Cho of South Korea.

Twenty-three players broke 70 in the opening round.

Nakajima played with Lin, who started his college career at USC and now is a junior at Florida. Lin won the Asia-Pacific Amateur in 2017 and 2019, joining Hideki Matsuyama as the only two-time winner.

“I really enjoyed playing with Yuxin. He made some good birdies on the front nine and I also followed him,” Nakajima said. “I did not pay attention to his scores but if I am tied with the defending champion, it’s always a good thing. There’s a lot of golf to be played so we will see.”

The top 50 and ties make the cut after 36 holes.

___

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Asia-Pacific amateur falls in water on way to quadruple-bogey

Jun Min Lee shot a 2-over-par 73 in round one of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, but things could have been so much better if it wasn't for a calamity early on in his round. Lee was trying to find the green with his third shot on the par-4 2nd hole...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
amateurgolf.com

Nakajima's Asia-Pacific Amateur win caps major year for Japan

Keita Nakajima became the third player from Japan to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), defeating Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho on the second hole of a thrilling playoff on Saturday at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. The No. 1 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking ® (WAGR®) shot...
GOLF
amateurgolf.com

LIVE STREAM: Spirit International Amateur underway in Texas

The 2021 Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship is underway. And you can live stream the action for three days, from 1-4 pm CDT. Visit www.thespiritgolf.com, NBCGolf.com, or Peacock TV on your phones or streaming devices. But whatever you do, find a way to check out the action from the No. 1 course in Texas-- Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas. The Spirit brings together the best amateur golfers from 20 countries and six continents for three days of competition. Two female and two male amateurs from each country will play for a "chance at gold" in five concurrent competitions.
TEXAS STATE
CoinTelegraph

Asia-Pacific leads the world in NFT searches on Google

Amid the ongoing nonfungible token (NFT) boom, people in Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries appear to be the most curious about NFTs, according to Google Trends data. Google Trends data shows that China, Singapore and Hong Kong are the three top countries in the world in terms of the number of “NFT” searches on Google over the past year.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asia Pacific#Japan Golf Tour#Zozo Championship#Ap#British Open#Asian#The Pga Tour#Usc
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma State's Bo Jin goes bogey free, climbs to Asia-Pacific Amateur lead

Bo Jin’s goal for the second round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur was a clean round. Mission accomplished for the sophomore at Oklahoma State. Without a single bogey in his second round at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club in United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jin was able to piece together a 7-under 64 that moved him 23 spots up the AAC leaderboard and into the pole position. Entering the third round, Jin has a one-shot lead on five players tied for second, which includes world No. 1 amateur Keita Nakajima of Japan.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Golf Channel

Yuxin Lin vies for third win at Asia-Pacific Amateur, held in Dubai

The stage is set in Dubai this week for the 12th edition of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship and what could be shaping up as a battle between Yuxin Lin of China as he goes for a record third title and Keita Nakajima, the No. 1 amateur in the world. And...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Why this top amateur is digging getting dirty on the golf course

It isn’t quite what Ben Hogan had in mind, but golf’s most dedicated practitioner would surely approve of Lukas Michel’s preparation in his debut appearance at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship this week in Dubai. While the 2019 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion can’t claim to have hit Hogan-like quantities of range balls over the last few months, in his own unique way Michel has adhered to the nine-time major champion’s oft-repeated truism that the game’s secret is to be found “in the dirt.”
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Japan
Place
Dubai
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
amateurgolf.com

In Dubai, Bo Jin tops a crowded Asia-Pacific leaderboard

China’s Bo Jin fired a bogey-free, seven-under-par 64 to grab a one-stroke lead after the second round of the 12th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) on Thursday at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. The 19-year-old from Beijing moved to eight-under-par 134, one ahead of a group of five players tied...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Cambodian golfer represents big dreams of competitors in the Asia-Pacific Amateur

DUBAI, UAE — It isn’t always about finishing first. Sometimes, victory is achieved just by being there, taking part. Even more so if you are beating an unprecedented path for a nation where the first course was built as recently as 1996. Ladies and gentlemen, we give you Vanseiha Seng of Cambodia, a man with a unique place in the history of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.
GOLF
golfpunkhq.com

R&A amends the amateur status rules

After six months of deliberations and consultation, the R&A and USGA have come up with the new rules governing amateur status and not unexpectedly, the announcement will produce plenty of debate. With a few strokes of the pen, a whole new class of elite amateurs is created who can receive...
GOLF
amateurgolf.com

Big names line up for final-round sprint at Asia-Pacific Amateur

Japan’s Keita Nakajima made a critical par save after taking a penalty drop on the closing hole to take a one-stroke lead after the third round of the 12th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) on Friday at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. The No. 1 player in the World Amateur...
GOLF
Golf.com

Top amateur stung by rarely called penalty. Why a tattoo (!) may be to blame.

The temporary tattoo didn’t leave much of a mark. The rare penalty received likely because of it, in the end, didn’t either. In a wild sequence on Saturday at the Spirit International Amateur Championship, Sam Bennett found shortly after he teed off that he was carrying one club over the maximum of 14, was hit with the two-stroke penalty, then recovered and won. And how did the rogue club end up in Bennett’s bag at the international team and individual event? As first reported by Golfweek’s Adam Schupak, as teammate Rachel Heck painted Bennett’s face in a nod to team spirit, her 58-degree was likely accidentally dropped in his bag.
GOLF
Dodge City Daily Globe

DCCC: Men’s Golfer, Supakit Seelanagae Set to Compete at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship After Earning an Invitation

Dodge City Community College men’s golfer, Supakit Seelanagae is set to compete in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Nov. 3-6. Seelanagae was extended an invitation to the event that features the top-ranked amateurs from the 42 Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation affiliated countries and Supakit will represent his home country of Thailand.
DODGE CITY, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Keita Nakajima validates No. 1 status with Asia-Pacific Amateur title, Masters invitation

There may be no better way for the top amateur player in the world to validate his status than with an invitation to the Masters. After prevailing in a two-hole playoff, Keita Nakajima, the No. 1 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking for the past 28 weeks, is headed to Augusta National as the winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur. He becomes the third player from Japan to win the title, joining two-time AAC winner Hideki Matsuyama – now also a Masters champion – and Takumi Kanaya.
GOLF
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

645K+
Followers
345K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy