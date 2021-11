Syringe and vial labelled "coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" and small toy figures are seen front of displayed new Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

CAIRO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Saudi Food and Drug Authority said on Wednesday it had given its approval to use Pfizer's (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine for those between five and eleven years of age.

The authority added in a statement its decision was "based on data provided by the company, which showed the vaccine met the special regulatory requirements".

