Sofia Boutella joins Zack Snyder's next Netflix film 'Rebel Moon'

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Sofia Boutella is set to star in Zack Snyder's next film at Netflix, sci-fi actioner Rebel Moon.

Rebel Moon will follow a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that is threatened by the tyrannical Regent Balisarius.

A young woman with a mysterious past is sent out to recruit warriors from other planets in order to take a stand.

Snyder (Batman v Superman, Justice League) is serving as director and is penning the script with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, based off a story by Snyder and Johnstad.

The film is the first project being produced under Netflix's new first-look deal with Snyder's Stone Quarry Productions.

The filmmaker is also producing through Stone Quarry along with his wife, Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller. Eric Newman is also producing for Grand Electric with Sarah Bowen as an executive producer for Grand Electric.

Snyder's relationship with Netflix has included zombie film Army of the Dead, which he directed, and its recently released prequel Army of Thieves, which he produced. Netflix and Snyder are also developing an anime spinoff titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

Boutella is best known for starring in Kingsman: The Secret Service, The Mummy with Tom Cruise, Atomic Blonde and HBO's Fahrenheit 451.

She last starred in sci-film Settlers as a mother in a remote colony on Mars.