CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

How did a ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ highway sign end up in West Roxbury?

By Christopher Gavin
Boston
Boston
 7 days ago

The coded insult aimed at President Joe Biden was lit up for all to see on Election Day.

As voters in Boston elected their next mayor on Tuesday, people in West Roxbury got a dose of national politics in a code of sorts.

WBZ reports an electronic highway sign placed on the side of West Roxbury Parkway near Centre Street displayed the phrase, “Let’s go Brandon,” a subtle dig at President Joe Biden that’s a stand-in for an expletive directed at the commander in chief.

The phrase has quickly become popular among conservatives and Biden’s most vocal critics across the country over the past month.

CNN and other outlets have said it appears to have originated from a NASCAR race in Alabama in early October. A reporter for NBC Sports on air referred to chants of support coming from the crowd for the winning driver Brandon Brown.

But that’s not what attendees were chanting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gdulx_0clNXifW00

And so, the statement was on display for passersby near Holy Name Parish on Tuesday, blaring from a five-by-five digital sign on a trailer attached to a Lincoln SUV, not far from a polling location, according to WBZ.

The sign’s presence nearly caused a fight after two men tried to cover the sign with a sheet, the station reports.

As for who was behind it, that remained unclear on Wednesday.

Massachusetts State Police Dave Procopio told Boston.com in an email the signboard was privately owned and mounted on a privately-owned trailer pulled by a privately-owned vehicle.

“It was parked on a stretch of roadway where numerous other vehicles were parked,” Procopio wrote. “There was no investigation into its ownership because there was no criminal offense.”

The City of Boston also confirmed on Wednesday the sign was not city-owned, nor was the vehicle.

Comments / 20

ciara
7d ago

Massachusetts needs to vote Republican/conservative ! Never democrats !!! The Biden administration is a good example to go by!!!

Reply
11
Revuelta Roja
7d ago

who put that electric sign on the street?who ever did, you are my hero!!!

Reply
9
EcKooZ
7d ago

The worst administration in recent American history caused that sign to go ⬆️

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AFP

'Let's Go Brandon,' the coded anti-Biden insult

In less than six weeks, a derisively tongue-in-cheek chant has taken over the United States, from sports stadiums to the halls of Congress -- "Let's go Brandon!" NASCAR president Steve Phelps also warned Friday that his organization would not tolerate its logo being associated with the insulting slogan, which has been repeated in sports stadiums across the United States, particularly NASCAR circuits.
FORT WORTH, TX
850wftl.com

“Let’s Go Brandon” pops up on Florida drug store sign

The manager of a Sarasota Walgreens says was unaware that letters on the large, lighted sign in front of her store had been rearranged to read “Lets Go Brandon,” code for “F Joe Biden.”. The sign had previously been advertising COVID vaccinations, flu shots and job openings. At least one...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Alabama State
City
Boston, MA
City
West Roxbury, MA
Boston

2 of 3 police officers shot in deadly Dorchester standoff released

A vigil was held Tuesday night to show support for the injured officers. Two of the three officers shot during a standoff in Dorchester Tuesday night have been released from the hospital. The third officer remains hospitalized, according to Sgt. John Boyle, a spokesman for Boston police. An hours-long standoff...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Mass. reports 4,608 new breakthrough cases this week

There were another 30 deaths among vaccinated individuals. With widespread community transmission, breakthrough cases of COVID-19 continue to show up, as experts have predicted, but they’re much less likely to lead to hospitalization and death. So far only about 1.2% of vaccinated people have tested positive for COVID-19. The state...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Boston

‘We’re not trying to hurt anybody’: Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins pushes back against critics of his proposal to address Mass. and Cass

“They don’t fully understand what we’re trying to do.”. Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins is pressing ahead despite growing pushback against his plan to open a treatment facility on his South Bay correctional campus where people in the area of Mass. and Cass with open warrants could be directed by the special court sessions operating at the jail.
Boston

National Guard soldier pulls woman from burning car in Sterling

"I signed up to protect civilians. I signed up to protect people in America." A member of the Massachusetts National Guard jumped into action to save a woman from a burning car on Sunday evening. Ryan Leger, a 28-year-old specialist with the Massachusetts National Guard, had stopped to take photos...
STERLING, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Wbz#Conservatives#Nbc Sports#Lincoln Suv#Boston Com
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy