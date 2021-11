A recently proposed bill would greatly reduce nursing care from Florida’s nursing homes. Crazy, right? Removing the nursing out of nursing homes?. SB 804, proposed by Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, would reduce the 3.6-hour nursing care requirement to just one hour. In Florida’s nursing homes, nurses serve as the captain of the ship. Other staff members look to nurses for guidance and direction. Removing the most trained and highest educated member of the care team will have disastrous consequences. This is akin to removing the surgeon from the operating room.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO