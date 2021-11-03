NFL Draft: Scouting The Nation - An Offensive Lineman That Needs to Be Talked About More

With the week of the college football season in the books and summer scouting behind us, our scouts are 'Scouting The Nation' for the best NFL Draft prospects in the country. Every week, several scouts will give you their thoughts on players that have stood out to them. These are the guys you need to keep your eye on as we prepare for the NFL Draft in April.

Cory Ezring: NFL Draft Analyst

Dohnovan West: One of the best prospects in a talented offensive line class has been overlooked to this point in the draft process. Arizona State’s Dohnovan West has started every game for the Sun Devils since stepping foot on campus. What’s more, he has amassed substantial first-string experience at left guard, right guard, and center. Likely the most versatile interior offensive lineman available in the 2022 NFL Draft, West complements his excellent movement skills and flexibility with above-average power. He has a finishing mentality in the run game and regularly puts defenders on the ground. West is also a consistent pass blocker whose technique is constantly improving. This year, the experienced lineman has been the Sun Devils’ top performer. The California native has been stellar week-in and week-out, even playing through an injury against BYU. The athletic guard-center hybrid can start immediately in the NFL at either position and he has Pro Bowl or higher potential. He is scheme-versatile but would thrive in a zone offense. West may simultaneously be the top guard and the second-best center in the class.

Drake London: One of the top players in the nation suffered an injury over the weekend that will end his season. Drake London has been an excellent performer at USC since his freshman year. The former two-sport varsity athlete for the Trojans (basketball) has great size for the wide receiver position, listed at 6050 and 210 pounds. That said, his skill set and athletic profile are remarkably well-rounded for a player with his frame. London is a strong route runner who employs both salesmanship and fluidity. He has an excellent catch radius and is not afraid to play to his size at the catch point. After securing the pass, the USC star is dynamic. London blends power, creativity, contact balance, and agility to regularly run through or around defenders. While the fractured ankle that he suffered against Arizona on October 30th will, unfortunately, cast doubt on his draft stock, London should not be overlooked or forgotten. He is a first-round player if his medicals check out. He has WR1 potential in the league and may be the most unique athlete at the position in the 2022 NFL Draft class.

Tuli Tuipulotu: Tuli TuipulotuThe USC defensive line is full of future NFL talent. While Drake Jackson (understandably) receives substantial recognition as a possible first-round pick in 2022, Tuli Tuipulotu has established himself as a strong 2023 NFL Draft prospect. The younger brother of Marlon Tuipulotu (now with the Philadelphia Eagles), the Trojans’ standout was an impact player during the COVID-impacted 2020 season. After a full offseason with the team, Tuipulotu has clearly shown he is a disruptive, athletic, and versatile defensive lineman in 2021. His recent performance against Arizona, which saw him record two sacks, once again exhibited his ability to play and win at a high level like he has all season. The 2022 draft process is still clearly underway; that said, Tuli Tuipulotu is a stud defender whose name should be considered as a potential 2023 early-round pick.

Jack Borowsky: Lead Scout

Jestin Jacobs: The Iowa defense has been fantastic this season and a big reason for that has been the emergence of Jacobs. He stands at 6’4” 236 pounds and has really impressive length. On film, Jacobs is elite in coverage. His overall athleticism and movement skills make him a tight-end eraser. Not only that, Jacobs has displayed the ability to stop the run at a high-level, showing scouts he is a complete player. If he tests well, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Jacobs emerge as a potential first-round pick.

Alontae Taylor: The top senior cornerback in the nation, Taylor's skill set will allow him to play a very long time in the NFL. He is going to check every box in terms of size, length and speed. Teams will also get a scheme versatile player, who isn't afraid to get his hands dirty in the run game. In the SEC, Taylor hasn't backed down from first-round caliber receivers and that experience will make his transition to the NFL that much easier. He should be one of the first cornerbacks off the board.

Henry To’oTo’o: The Tennessee transfer has made his mark at Alabama and has been arguably their best defender this season. To'oTo'o's film shows a player who has made a lot of progress diagnosing plays. This season, the game has slowed down for To'oTo'o, allowing his elite traits and athleticism to take over. To'oTo'o is improving every week and if he continues this success, expect To'oTo'o to be a first-round pick and the first linebacker selected in the 2022 draft.

