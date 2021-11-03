CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Draft: Scouting The Nation - An Offensive Lineman That Needs to Be Talked About More

By Cory McCann Ezring
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWA3J_0clNX6PH00

With the week of the college football season in the books and summer scouting behind us, our scouts are 'Scouting The Nation' for the best NFL Draft prospects in the country. Every week, several scouts will give you their thoughts on players that have stood out to them. These are the guys you need to keep your eye on as we prepare for the NFL Draft in April.

Cory Ezring: NFL Draft Analyst

Dohnovan West: One of the best prospects in a talented offensive line class has been overlooked to this point in the draft process. Arizona State’s Dohnovan West has started every game for the Sun Devils since stepping foot on campus. What’s more, he has amassed substantial first-string experience at left guard, right guard, and center. Likely the most versatile interior offensive lineman available in the 2022 NFL Draft, West complements his excellent movement skills and flexibility with above-average power. He has a finishing mentality in the run game and regularly puts defenders on the ground. West is also a consistent pass blocker whose technique is constantly improving. This year, the experienced lineman has been the Sun Devils’ top performer. The California native has been stellar week-in and week-out, even playing through an injury against BYU. The athletic guard-center hybrid can start immediately in the NFL at either position and he has Pro Bowl or higher potential. He is scheme-versatile but would thrive in a zone offense. West may simultaneously be the top guard and the second-best center in the class.

Drake London: One of the top players in the nation suffered an injury over the weekend that will end his season. Drake London has been an excellent performer at USC since his freshman year. The former two-sport varsity athlete for the Trojans (basketball) has great size for the wide receiver position, listed at 6050 and 210 pounds. That said, his skill set and athletic profile are remarkably well-rounded for a player with his frame. London is a strong route runner who employs both salesmanship and fluidity. He has an excellent catch radius and is not afraid to play to his size at the catch point. After securing the pass, the USC star is dynamic. London blends power, creativity, contact balance, and agility to regularly run through or around defenders. While the fractured ankle that he suffered against Arizona on October 30th will, unfortunately, cast doubt on his draft stock, London should not be overlooked or forgotten. He is a first-round player if his medicals check out. He has WR1 potential in the league and may be the most unique athlete at the position in the 2022 NFL Draft class.

Tuli Tuipulotu: Tuli TuipulotuThe USC defensive line is full of future NFL talent. While Drake Jackson (understandably) receives substantial recognition as a possible first-round pick in 2022, Tuli Tuipulotu has established himself as a strong 2023 NFL Draft prospect. The younger brother of Marlon Tuipulotu (now with the Philadelphia Eagles), the Trojans’ standout was an impact player during the COVID-impacted 2020 season. After a full offseason with the team, Tuipulotu has clearly shown he is a disruptive, athletic, and versatile defensive lineman in 2021. His recent performance against Arizona, which saw him record two sacks, once again exhibited his ability to play and win at a high level like he has all season. The 2022 draft process is still clearly underway; that said, Tuli Tuipulotu is a stud defender whose name should be considered as a potential 2023 early-round pick.

Jack Borowsky: Lead Scout

Jestin Jacobs: The Iowa defense has been fantastic this season and a big reason for that has been the emergence of Jacobs. He stands at 6’4” 236 pounds and has really impressive length. On film, Jacobs is elite in coverage. His overall athleticism and movement skills make him a tight-end eraser. Not only that, Jacobs has displayed the ability to stop the run at a high-level, showing scouts he is a complete player. If he tests well, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Jacobs emerge as a potential first-round pick.

Alontae Taylor: The top senior cornerback in the nation, Taylor's skill set will allow him to play a very long time in the NFL. He is going to check every box in terms of size, length and speed. Teams will also get a scheme versatile player, who isn't afraid to get his hands dirty in the run game. In the SEC, Taylor hasn't backed down from first-round caliber receivers and that experience will make his transition to the NFL that much easier. He should be one of the first cornerbacks off the board.

Henry To’oTo’o: The Tennessee transfer has made his mark at Alabama and has been arguably their best defender this season. To'oTo'o's film shows a player who has made a lot of progress diagnosing plays. This season, the game has slowed down for To'oTo'o, allowing his elite traits and athleticism to take over. To'oTo'o is improving every week and if he continues this success, expect To'oTo'o to be a first-round pick and the first linebacker selected in the 2022 draft.

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Fantasy Football Rankings

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bucs Reportedly Make Decision On Rob Gronkowski

It looks like tight end Rob Gronkowski will be back in action for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today, albeit in a limited capacity. Gronkowski, who has missed the last four games with cracked ribs and a punctured lung, will be active for this afternoon’s game, according to multiple reports. However, he is going to be deployed in spot duty.
NFL
The Spun

Odell Beckham Reportedly Has 1 Preferred NFL Team

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has one preferred NFL destination in mind. The soon-to-be former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is expected to hit waivers on Monday. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he’ll be able to sign with any team of his choosing. Pro Football Talk shared the latest on his...
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL
New York Post

Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Antonio Brown News

The Buccaneers offense is elite when it’s at full strength. Unfortunately, Tampa Bay may be without veteran wideout Antonio Brown for a bit longer than previously expected. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced on Monday that Brown is still donning a walking boot, meaning it’s probably a longshot he plays against Washington this Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Basketball#American Football#Scouting The Nation#The Nfl Draft#Arizona State#The Sun Devils#Byu#Pro Bowl
The Spun

Breaking: State Farm Announces Decision On Aaron Rodgers

State Farm appears to be sticking with Aaron Rodgers. The insurance company has featured Rodgers on several prominent commercial campaigns over the years. Rodgers has served as a spokesperson for the brand, appearing in viral campaigns alongside other notable athletes, like Patrick Mahomes. However, Rodgers currently finds himself in hot...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL referee appears to make contact with Bears player to justify taunting penalty

Complaining that the referees are taking an NFL game into their own hands and deciding the outcome is overdone and usually a bit dramatic. But on Monday Night, one NFL referee appeared to quite literally insert himself into the action to justify a taunting penalty at a critical moment in the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Telling Admission On Odell Beckham Jr.

If the New Orleans Saints are going to try to bring former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. home, it won’t be through waivers. The former All-Pro wideout apparently has his eyes on the bayou, along with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. However, if Beckham is going to be a Saint head coach Sean Payton says the waiver wire won’t be the route.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

How much does a waterboy get paid in the NFL?

Being an NFL waterboy doesn’t sound like the most glamorous job in the world but it sure is one of the most essential jobs on an NFL training staff. There are movies, songs and documentaries on being an NFL waterboy, and the players aren’t the only ones making lots of money on the field.
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
396
Followers
1K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy