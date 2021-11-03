CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Victim identified in deadly head-on crash in Wyoming County

By Sami Squires
 7 days ago

MONROE TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New details have emerged from a fatal head-on crash with a freightliner on Monday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 65-year-old Brian Lauzon, of Factoryville, was driving south on Route 29 when he crossed into the northbound lane striking the freightliner head-on.

Lauzon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the freightliner was transported to the hospital with suspected minor injuries, the report says.

Both vehicles were badly damaged and were towed from the scene.

