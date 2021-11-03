CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inevitable Foundation, Champion of Disabled Screenwriters, Reveals Further Fellowships (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShaina Ghuraya and writing partners Greg Machlin and Aoife Baker are the latest screenwriting fellows awarded by Inevitable Foundation, whose mission is to fund and mentor mid-career disabled screenwriters. The foundation’s funders include Warner Media/AT&T Foundation, Ford Foundation and the Conrad Hilton Foundation. More from Variety. Hollywood's Inevitable Foundation...

